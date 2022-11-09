Dassault Aviation : Book. Phorever – Air Self-Defense Force F-4 Phantom II Photobook

© Hobby Japan

Explore a book of photos sure to appeal to both photography enthusiasts and aficionados of the legendary Phantom II, which remained in service in the Japanese Air Force until 2021.

A true icon of aviation, the McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II cruised through the second half of the 20th Century, at a top speed of Mach 2.23. It continues to play a key role in the air forces of South Korea, Greece and even Turkey. Evidence of its reliability and robustness, more than 5,000 models have been produced.

A fighter plane equally capable of serving as a reconnaissance unit, the Phantom II was retired from the Japanese fleet in 2021 after more than half a century spent in defense of the Empire of the Rising Sun. This book was created as a tribute, signed by one of the Japanese masters of aerial photography, Katsuhiko Tokunaga - a longtime partner of Dassault Aviation.

Accompanying Tokunaga's amazing photos are comments from Richard A. Parrowski, a former US Air Force pilot, chosen for his expertise - he graduated from the elite Top Gun program. The only "problem" with this work is a linguistic one. At the moment, it is only available in Japanese and English. Will we see a French translation soon? It would certainly be worthwhile; publishers take note!

Book. Phorever - Air Self-Defense Force F-4 Phantom II Photobook. Photos: Katsuhiko Tokunaga. Texts: Richard A. Parrowski. Publisher: Hobby Japan. ISBN: 4798624829