  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dassault Aviation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AM   FR0014004L86

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:09 2022-11-09 am EST
145.40 EUR   -0.55%
Dassault Aviation : Book. Phorever – Air Self-Defense Force F-4 Phantom II Photobook

11/09/2022 | 08:41am EST
Explore a book of photos sure to appeal to both photography enthusiasts and aficionados of the legendary Phantom II, which remained in service in the Japanese Air Force until 2021.

©Hobby Japan

Explore a book of photos sure to appeal to both photography enthusiasts and aficionados of the legendary Phantom II, which remained in service in the Japanese Air Force until 2021.

A true icon of aviation, the McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II cruised through the second half of the 20th Century, at a top speed of Mach 2.23. It continues to play a key role in the air forces of South Korea, Greece and even Turkey. Evidence of its reliability and robustness, more than 5,000 models have been produced.

A fighter plane equally capable of serving as a reconnaissance unit, the Phantom II was retired from the Japanese fleet in 2021 after more than half a century spent in defense of the Empire of the Rising Sun. This book was created as a tribute, signed by one of the Japanese masters of aerial photography, Katsuhiko Tokunaga - a longtime partner of Dassault Aviation.

Accompanying Tokunaga's amazing photos are comments from Richard A. Parrowski, a former US Air Force pilot, chosen for his expertise - he graduated from the elite Top Gun program. The only "problem" with this work is a linguistic one. At the moment, it is only available in Japanese and English. Will we see a French translation soon? It would certainly be worthwhile; publishers take note!

Book. Phorever - Air Self-Defense Force F-4 Phantom II Photobook. Photos: Katsuhiko Tokunaga. Texts: Richard A. Parrowski. Publisher: Hobby Japan. ISBN: 4798624829

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 13:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DASSAULT AVIATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 150 M 6 199 M 6 199 M
Net income 2022 585 M 589 M 589 M
Net cash 2022 6 616 M 6 668 M 6 668 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 12 165 M 12 260 M 12 260 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 371
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 146,20 €
Average target price 175,00 €
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION53.89%12 260
BOEING-18.09%101 091
AIRBUS SE0.71%89 813
TEXTRON INC.-10.62%14 403
AVICOPTER PLC-44.58%3 619
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-32.10%3 595