Dassault Aviation : Event. Open Days at the 113 air base, Saint-Dizier

On June 25 and 26, the Saint-Dizier air base is holding its Open Days. Due to the large number of spectators expected over the two days, all the personnel of the base (or almost all) are being mobilized.

There will be the Patrouille de France, the Rafale Solo Display, support from Dassault Aviation, fun activities for all the family, static displays… and maybe demonstrations of the Rafale and the Mirage! It all has the air of a special operation being prepared in Saint-Dizier, a town which hosted its first military aircraft way back in 1910! With the theme "Engagés Ensemble" ("Committed Together"), this year's 113 Air Base Open Days aim to "consolidate the link between the army and the nation", according to Colonel Tanguy Benzaquen, site commandant.

To this end, the French Air & Space Force intends to divide these Open Days along four main lines reflecting four main objectives: highlighting the operational commitment of the 113 base; showcasing the pilots who make up the base; encouraging career choices for the recruitment of 150 to 200 people per year; and highlighting the role of this Air & Space Force unit in its local environment, namely the regional fabric that constitutes the Grand Est region of France.

In short, this is a special "mission" to allow this French Air and Space Force stronghold to explain its role, and is due to be attended by some 50,000 people over two days - in addition to the 2,500 service personnel mobilized for the occasion! Be part of the crowd!

Event. Open Days at the 113 air base in Saint-Dizier. Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, 2022. From 10am to 6pm. Free admission. Address: route de Moeslains, 52100 Saint-Dizier.