Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dassault Aviation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AM   FR0014004L86

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/25 07:00:06 am EDT
159.00 EUR   +0.63%
06:49aDASSAULT AVIATION : Exhibition. Meet the Little Prince
PU
04/22Defence manufacturer Saab to boost capacity as profit climbs
RE
04/20Dassault Aviation Secures First Down Payment Under UAE Rafale Jet Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dassault Aviation : Exhibition. Meet the Little Prince

04/25/2022 | 06:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Up until June 26, 2022, an exhibition dedicated to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry is being held in Paris with -and this is a first in France- the original script of the aviator's masterpiece: "The Little Prince".

Up until June 26, 2022, an exhibition dedicated to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry is being held in Paris with -and this is a first in France- the original script of the aviator's masterpiece: "The Little Prince".

Seventy-nine years after its publication in the United States ("The Little Prince" was not released until 1946 in France, three years later), Saint-Exupéry's mythical work remains a literary staple! With more than 200 million copies sold globally, the most translated work in the world after the Bible (available in over 250 languages and dialects) is still sold today at five million units per year!

From the end of February and until the beginning of the summer, the life of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, and the story of this aviator who lands in the desert, where he meets a boy and has a long discussion about human beings, are being exhibited in the capital. The Musée des Arts Décoratifs [Museum of Decorative Arts] has the honor of hosting the event.

In all, some 600 items (photographs, poems, newspaper clippings, correspondence, watercolors, sketches, drawings, and more) are being presented to the public. There is no doubt about it, people will be flocking to this exhibition to admire the main item: the original manuscript of the "Little Prince", presented for the first time in France. Until now, the text had been kept at the Morgan Library and Museum in New York.

Through the items on display to visitors of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, we can better understand the origins of the book (the character of the "Little Prince" already appears in drawings dating back to the 1930s) and the conditions under which it was written - with marks from coffee cups and cigarette butts to prove it all!

In short, this is an exceptional exhibition about the aviator who disappeared in 1944 off the coast of Marseille, and whose great-great-nephew, Thomas Rivière, recently said: "This is the only occasion in our lifetime that we will see so many of Saint-Exupéry's works together in one place". Enough said!

Exhibition. Meet the Little Prince. Musée des Arts Décoratifs, 107 rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris. February 17 to June 26, 2022

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DASSAULT AVIATION
06:49aDASSAULT AVIATION : Exhibition. Meet the Little Prince
PU
04/22Defence manufacturer Saab to boost capacity as profit climbs
RE
04/20Dassault Aviation Secures First Down Payment Under UAE Rafale Jet Deal
MT
04/19DASSAULT AVIATION : Rafale contract for the United Arab Emirates enters into the order bac..
PU
04/19DASSAULT AVIATION : Rafale contract for the United Arab Emirates enters into the order bac..
GL
04/19DASSAULT AVIATION : Event. Opening of the Air Base 102 Museum in Dijon
PU
04/18HEPA Air Filters Approved for Dassault Falcon 2000EX Series
AQ
04/12DASSAULT AVIATION : Event. Aérocollector, the fair for aviation collectors and fans
PU
04/11Dassault Aviation, among the Financial Times' Climate Leader 2022
AQ
04/11Serbia in Talks to Buy 12 New Rafale Jets From Dassault Aviation
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DASSAULT AVIATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 906 M 6 366 M 6 366 M
Net income 2022 562 M 605 M 605 M
Net cash 2022 6 192 M 6 674 M 6 674 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 13 142 M 14 166 M 14 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 12 371
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 158,00 €
Average target price 163,60 €
Spread / Average Target 3,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION66.32%14 166
THE BOEING COMPANY-12.12%104 451
AIRBUS SE-6.85%88 864
TEXTRON INC.-12.06%14 687
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-23.01%4 079
AVICOPTER PLC-46.80%3 873