Dassault Aviation : Exhibition. “Uderzo, comme une potion magique”, in Paris

His most famous 'children' include 'Asterix' and 'Tanguy & Laverdure'. Albert Uderzo, who passed away at the beginning of the first lockdown at the age of 92, is being honored at the Maillol Museum until September 30 this year.

An undisputed maestro of the golden age of comics, Albert Uderzo was inspired in his early days by the world of Disney. A vast exhibition is now dedicated to his memory, just over a year after his death. The exhibition includes original artwork, drawings, covers, documents and more. In all, more than 300 items-most of which had never left his office-are on display to the public at the Maillol Museum.

This collection clearly presents the reasons why Uderzo was so successful with his readers, who have never stopped supporting his work. The 380 million comic books of his flagship work, 'Asterix', that have been sold all over the world are testimony, making him and his colleague, René Goscinny, the most translated French-language author/illustrator team in the world.