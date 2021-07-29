Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dassault Aviation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AM   FR0000121725

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dassault Aviation : Exhibition. “Uderzo, comme une potion magique”, in Paris

07/29/2021 | 08:39am EDT
His most famous 'children' include 'Asterix' and 'Tanguy & Laverdure'. Albert Uderzo, who passed away at the beginning of the first lockdown at the age of 92, is being honored at the Maillol Museum until September 30 this year.

An undisputed maestro of the golden age of comics, Albert Uderzo was inspired in his early days by the world of Disney. A vast exhibition is now dedicated to his memory, just over a year after his death. The exhibition includes original artwork, drawings, covers, documents and more. In all, more than 300 items-most of which had never left his office-are on display to the public at the Maillol Museum.

This collection clearly presents the reasons why Uderzo was so successful with his readers, who have never stopped supporting his work. The 380 million comic books of his flagship work, 'Asterix', that have been sold all over the world are testimony, making him and his colleague, René Goscinny, the most translated French-language author/illustrator team in the world.

© Hazan Eds
[Link]

Uderzo, along with Jean-Michel Charlier, is also the creator of another legendary comic, 'Tanguy & Laverdure'. He illustrated the first eight comics in the series which were published in the magazine 'Pilote', of which he was also one of the founders.

It was also while working for this magazine, which left a lasting impression on a whole generation against the complicated backdrop of the Cold War, that the artist managed to give form to unknown enemy aircraft threatening the Dassault Mirage III flown by the two pilots. Uderzo admired the Dassault Mirage III to such an extent that he eventually had one installed in the garden of his property in Les Yvelines, just west of Paris!

As you can well imagine, this is an unmissable exhibition for both children and adults, where you can take a look at the immense heritage left behind by Albert Uderzo, an artist, of course, but also a devoted aviation enthusiast.

Exhibition. 'Uderzo, comme une potion magique' Maillol Museum, 59-61 rue de Grenelle, 75007 Paris. Until 30 September 2021.

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 12:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
