Dassault Aviation : Information notice relating to a regulated agreement entered into between Dassault Aviation and GIMD

8 December 2022

Information notice relating to a regulated agreement entered into between

Dassault Aviation and GIMD

(Pursuant to articles L. 22-10-13 and R. 22-10-17 of the French Commercial Code)

Dassault Aviation informs of the acquisition today from GIMD, its majority shareholder holding 62.24% of its share capital, of lands adjacent to its sites of Merignac and Martignas. This related-party agreement has been authorized by the Board of Directors of Dassault Aviation held on March 3rd, 2022.

The acquisition of these plots should allow the securing of the surroundings of its sites and possible extension projects. It is in Dassault Aviation's corporate interest to proceed with such purchase.

The acquisition, carried out at market conditions, involves a total amount of 4.7 million euros (excluding taxes) for a total area of approximately 24 hectares.

This amount represents approximately 0.8% of the consolidated annual profit of Dassault Aviation as shown in the annual accounts closed on December 31, 2021.

