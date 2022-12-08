Advanced search
  Dassault Aviation
    AM   FR0014004L86

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-08 am EST
156.30 EUR   +1.43%
01:03pDassault Aviation : Information notice relating to a regulated agreement entered into between Dassault Aviation and GIMD
12/07Dassault Aviation : Book. “The Ideal Trajectory”
12/05Pratt & Whitney - Federal Aviation Administration Certifies PW812D Engine Achieving another Milestone in the Entry into Service of Dassault Falcon 6X Business Jet
Dassault Aviation : Information notice relating to a regulated agreement entered into between Dassault Aviation and GIMD

12/08/2022 | 01:03pm EST
8 December 2022

Information notice relating to a regulated agreement entered into between

Dassault Aviation and GIMD

(Pursuant to articles L. 22-10-13 and R. 22-10-17 of the French Commercial Code)

Dassault Aviation informs of the acquisition today from GIMD, its majority shareholder holding 62.24% of its share capital, of lands adjacent to its sites of Merignac and Martignas. This related-party agreement has been authorized by the Board of Directors of Dassault Aviation held on March 3rd, 2022.

The acquisition of these plots should allow the securing of the surroundings of its sites and possible extension projects. It is in Dassault Aviation's corporate interest to proceed with such purchase.

The acquisition, carried out at market conditions, involves a total amount of 4.7 million euros (excluding taxes) for a total area of approximately 24 hectares.

This amount represents approximately 0.8% of the consolidated annual profit of Dassault Aviation as shown in the annual accounts closed on December 31, 2021.

Address: 78, Quai Marcel Dassault - 92552 Saint Cloud Cedex 300 - France - Tel. : + 33 (0)1 47 11 40 00

Registered office: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées - Marcel Dassault - 75008 Paris - France - S.A. with a share capital of 66 495 368 € - 712 042 456 RCS Paris

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 18:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
