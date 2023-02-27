Dassault Aviation : Magazine. Cocardes International n°24

© Dogfight Editions

The bimonthly magazine "Cocardes International", well known and appreciated by model aircraft enthusiasts, devotes its entire 24th issue to the Mirage 2000.

For its first issue in 2018, the editors had already produced a very nice dossier on the famous fighter, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of its first flight.

This time, Cocardes International is pushing the level of detail several degrees: two assembly guides are offered and detail, on more than 80 pages, all the steps to build models of the Mirage 2000-5F and the Mirage 2000D, both in 1/32 scale.

These guides of exceptional quality are accompanied by two 1:48 scale plans as well as files all devoted to various aspects of the Mirage 2000: registrations (the aircraft was exported to 8 countries), camouflages, profiles, history of the aircraft… So much information that will delight all enthusiasts.