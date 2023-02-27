Advanced search
    AM   FR0014004L86

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:09:13 2023-02-27 am EST
165.90 EUR   +0.06%
06:01aDassault Aviation : Magazine. Cocardes International n°24
PU
02/21Dassault Aviation : Idex 2023
AQ
02/21Worries Over US Rate Hike Trajectory Keep Indian Equities Lower
MT
Dassault Aviation : Magazine. Cocardes International n°24

02/27/2023 | 06:01am EST
The bimonthly magazine "Cocardes International", well known and appreciated by model aircraft enthusiasts, devotes its entire 24th issue to the Mirage 2000.

©Dogfight Editions

The bimonthly magazine "Cocardes International", well known and appreciated by model aircraft enthusiasts, devotes its entire 24th issue to the Mirage 2000.

For its first issue in 2018, the editors had already produced a very nice dossier on the famous fighter, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of its first flight.

This time, Cocardes International is pushing the level of detail several degrees: two assembly guides are offered and detail, on more than 80 pages, all the steps to build models of the Mirage 2000-5F and the Mirage 2000D, both in 1/32 scale.

These guides of exceptional quality are accompanied by two 1:48 scale plans as well as files all devoted to various aspects of the Mirage 2000: registrations (the aircraft was exported to 8 countries), camouflages, profiles, history of the aircraft… So much information that will delight all enthusiasts.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 11:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 382 M 6 734 M 6 734 M
Net income 2022 608 M 642 M 642 M
Net cash 2022 6 467 M 6 823 M 6 823 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 13 796 M 14 555 M 14 555 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 12 371
Free-Float 27,4%
Managers and Directors
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
