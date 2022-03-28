Dassault Aviation : Magazine. “Le Fana de l'Aviation” issue 628

In this 628th issue, the magazine's editorial team has compiled content with a vintage twist, including a head-to-head comparison of two legendary aircraft. Readers will also enjoy features on a wealth of other aircraft and pilots.

A duel taking us back in time - though not so far - to the Cold War! That's the promise on the cover of the March 2022 issue of "Le Fana de l'Aviation", over Romain Hugault's artwork. The two aircraft going head-to-head in this battle are the North American F-86 Sabre and the Soviet MiG-15, whose confrontation during the Korean War would give each one its legendary reputation.

Also in store, the story of a Grumman Hellcat, told by one of its former pilots (a special issue of the magazine will soon be published, devoted exclusively to this legendary American aircraft), as well as the tale of the Dornier Do 17, the German aircraft that fought in the Second World War. The last variants are presented in this March issue.

The magazine also shines a spotlight on two legendary aviators: the fighter ace André Herbelin (at least eleven victories registered during the First World War) and Pierre Grandbesançon, the French pilot who fought against German invaders at the beginning of the Second World War, and whose name is inextricably linked with the aircraft Dewoitine and Bloch (which later became Dassault).

Not to miss in this edition: a sneak peek at a relative of "Le Fana de l'Aviation" magazine, "Planète Aéro", a publication devoted entirely to modern aviation and whose first issue was published on March 15. There is also a special feature on the single-engine aircraft Robin DR-400, in addition to the magazine's usual features.

