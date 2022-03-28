Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dassault Aviation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AM   FR0014004L86

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dassault Aviation : Magazine. “Le Fana de l'Aviation” issue 628

03/28/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In this 628th issue, the magazine's editorial team has compiled content with a vintage twist, including a head-to-head comparison of two legendary aircraft.

In this 628th issue, the magazine's editorial team has compiled content with a vintage twist, including a head-to-head comparison of two legendary aircraft. Readers will also enjoy features on a wealth of other aircraft and pilots.

A duel taking us back in time - though not so far - to the Cold War! That's the promise on the cover of the March 2022 issue of "Le Fana de l'Aviation", over Romain Hugault's artwork. The two aircraft going head-to-head in this battle are the North American F-86 Sabre and the Soviet MiG-15, whose confrontation during the Korean War would give each one its legendary reputation.

Also in store, the story of a Grumman Hellcat, told by one of its former pilots (a special issue of the magazine will soon be published, devoted exclusively to this legendary American aircraft), as well as the tale of the Dornier Do 17, the German aircraft that fought in the Second World War. The last variants are presented in this March issue.

The magazine also shines a spotlight on two legendary aviators: the fighter ace André Herbelin (at least eleven victories registered during the First World War) and Pierre Grandbesançon, the French pilot who fought against German invaders at the beginning of the Second World War, and whose name is inextricably linked with the aircraft Dewoitine and Bloch (which later became Dassault).

Not to miss in this edition: a sneak peek at a relative of "Le Fana de l'Aviation" magazine, "Planète Aéro", a publication devoted entirely to modern aviation and whose first issue was published on March 15. There is also a special feature on the single-engine aircraft Robin DR-400, in addition to the magazine's usual features.

Magazine. "Le Fana de l'Aviation" #628, March 2022.

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 14:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DASSAULT AVIATION
09:41aDASSAULT AVIATION : Congratulations to the participants of the ENSTA Paris hackaton on Mar..
PU
03/26Dassault Aviation Announces New Northeast U.S. Falcon Service Location as Part of Long-..
AQ
03/25PUMP / DUMP #27 : This week's gainers and losers
03/25DASSAULT AVIATION : Magazine. “Raids Aviation” issue 58
PU
03/24Dassault Aviation To Sell Six Additional Rafale Aircraft To Greece
MT
03/24Greece buys six more Rafale fighter jets, frigates from France
RE
03/24Greece acquires six additional new Rafale
GL
03/24Greece Signs Contract for the Acquisition of Six Additional New Rafale Aircraft with Da..
CI
03/24DASSAULT AVIATION : Availability of a complete form of the 2021 Annual Financial Report
AQ
03/24DASSAULT AVIATION : Financial report
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DASSAULT AVIATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 955 M 6 543 M 6 543 M
Net income 2022 588 M 647 M 647 M
Net cash 2022 4 626 M 5 083 M 5 083 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 11 911 M 13 087 M 13 087 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 12 371
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 143,20 €
Average target price 154,18 €
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION50.74%13 087
THE BOEING COMPANY-6.14%111 553
AIRBUS SE-4.29%92 832
TEXTRON INC.-2.58%16 270
AVICOPTER PLC-34.26%4 889
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-21.71%4 157