Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Dassault Aviation    AM   FR0000121725

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/22 11:35:18 am
904.5 EUR   +0.61%
12:41pDASSAULT AVIATION : Marcel Uderzo
PU
05:00aVIDEOCONFERENCE : “Tintin et l'histoire de l'aviation”
PU
02/19DASSAULT AVIATION : Rafale Solo Display Resumes Training
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dassault Aviation : Marcel Uderzo

02/22/2021 | 12:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Born in Clichy-sous-Bois on December 20, 1933, the cartoonist Marcel Uderzo passed away on January 24, 2021, in Évreux, at the age of 87.

Born into a family of Italian immigrants, Marcel started work in comic books in 1964, learning independently while he worked in his father's instrument workshop. He then struck a deal with his older brother, Albert Uderzo: while continuing to help his father make guitars, Marcel worked for a year, from home and part-time, developing his skill by drawing and inking the boards of Tanguy and Laverdure, before working on Asterix.
In 1966, he was hired part-time by Éditions Dargaud to create the visuals for products derived from Asterix (wallpaper, pictures for children's bedrooms, mustard glasses, etc.).
From 1981 to 1985, Marcel worked on his first personal project. During this time, he drew the three albums for Les Aventures de Mathias, before completing Le Tambour magique, Le Masque iroquois and Les Dieux du lac. In all his creative endeavors, he was supported by his writer and main professional partner, Michel Clatigny, aka 'Moloch'.
In 1982 and 1983, Marcel produced two adaptations of the Les brigades mondaines novels by Gérard de Villiers, for the publisher Livre Essor. Out of discretion, he signed his albums under the pen name 'Cristini', after his mother.

In total, Marcel Uderzo produced around 30 albums (including several advertisements) and remains an emblematic figure in the world of French comic books, even if he long remained in the shadow of his brother Albert.

© Marcel Uderzo
[Link]

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 17:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DASSAULT AVIATION
12:41pDASSAULT AVIATION : Marcel Uderzo
PU
05:00aVIDEOCONFERENCE : “Tintin et l'histoire de l'aviation”
PU
02/19DASSAULT AVIATION : Rafale Solo Display Resumes Training
PU
02/19DASSAULT AVIATION : Magazine. “Le Fana de l'aviation n°615”
PU
02/17Berlin and Paris in crisis talks to bring fighter jet project back on track
RE
02/15AVIATION : A History of Women, volume 3
PU
02/12DASSAULT AVIATION : Love is in the sky
PU
02/09COMIC BOOK : “Civil and Military Commercial Transport Aircraft – Vol..
PU
02/08DASSAULT AVIATION : Tag aviation becomes authorised service facility for dassaul..
AQ
02/01DASSAULT AVIATION : to Deliver 12 New Rafale Aircrafts for French Armed Forces
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 137 M 6 241 M 6 241 M
Net income 2020 249 M 302 M 302 M
Net cash 2020 3 382 M 4 109 M 4 109 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
Yield 2020 1,39%
Capitalization 7 475 M 9 070 M 9 083 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 12 757
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 125,92 €
Last Close Price 899,00 €
Spread / Highest target 55,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION0.22%9 070
THE BOEING COMPANY1.59%126 784
AIRBUS SE2.22%87 262
TEXTRON INC.5.13%11 498
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.00%6 910
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED4.99%5 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ