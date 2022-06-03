Dassault Aviation : Minutes of the General Meeting held on 18 May 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Saint-Cloud, 3 June 2022

Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of Dassault Aviation

held on May 18, 2022

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Dassault Aviation took place on May 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. at 9, Rond-Point des Champs-ElyséesMarcel-Dassault, in Paris (75008), with the physical presence of shareholders.

Quorum

The quorum was 79.198% accounting for 65,898,776 shares with ordinary voting rights and 117,943,022 voting rights and 65,898,722 shares with extraordinary voting rights and 117,942,988 voting rights. The quorum was reached for both ordinary and extraordinary meetings.

Fiscal year 2021/Significant post-closing events/2022 objectives and prospects

Mr. Éric TRAPPIER, Chairman of the Board and Chief executive Officer of the Company, chaired the Meeting.

He paid tribute to Mr. Olivier DASSAULT, director of the Company, who had passed away in March 2021.

A film relating the highlights of 2021 and the start of 2022 was shown.

After recalling about the exceptional context of 2021, detailing the activities of the Group in 2021, the Chairman indicated the major events of the start of 2022. He also presented the elements of compensation of the executive officers and directors put to the vote of shareholders.

After the Statutory Auditors' summary of their reports, he answered to the shareholders' questions.

Voting results of the resolutions

The General Meeting has approved:

with a majority of the votes of the shareholders attending the Meeting, represented or voting by correspondence, required for an ordinary general meeting:

the 2021 annual financial statements of the Parent Company with a net profit of 364 million euros, the 2021 consolidated financial statements of the Group DASSAULT AVIATION with a net profit of 605 million euros (including 605 million euros attributable to owners of the Parent Company), The distribution of a dividend of 2,49 euros per share (to be paid on May 25 th , 2022) and the appropriation of the remaining balance to retained earnings, Approval of the elements of compensation due or attributed for fiscal year 2021 to the Directors, given that they did not take part in the vote,

