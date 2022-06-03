Dassault Aviation : Minutes of the General Meeting held on 18 May 2022
Saint-Cloud, 3 June 2022
Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of Dassault Aviation
held on May 18, 2022
-oOo-
The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Dassault Aviation took place on May 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. at 9, Rond-Point des Champs-ElyséesMarcel-Dassault, in Paris (75008), with the physical presence of shareholders.
Quorum
The quorum was 79.198% accounting for 65,898,776 shares with ordinary voting rights and 117,943,022 voting rights and 65,898,722 shares with extraordinary voting rights and 117,942,988 voting rights. The quorum was reached for both ordinary and extraordinary meetings.
Fiscal year 2021/Significant post-closing events/2022 objectives and prospects
Mr. Éric TRAPPIER, Chairman of the Board and Chief executive Officer of the Company, chaired the Meeting.
He paid tribute to Mr. Olivier DASSAULT, director of the Company, who had passed away in March 2021.
A film relating the highlights of 2021 and the start of 2022 was shown.
After recalling about the exceptional context of 2021, detailing the activities of the Group in 2021, the Chairman indicated the major events of the start of 2022. He also presented the elements of compensation of the executive officers and directors put to the vote of shareholders.
After the Statutory Auditors' summary of their reports, he answered to the shareholders' questions.
Voting results of the resolutions
The General Meeting has approved:
with a majority of the votes of the shareholders attending the Meeting, represented or voting by correspondence, required for an ordinary general meeting:
the 2021 annual financial statements of the Parent Company with a net profit of 364 million euros,
the 2021 consolidated financial statements of the Group DASSAULT AVIATION with a net profit of 605 million euros (including 605 million euros attributable to owners of the Parent Company),
The distribution of a dividend of 2,49 euros per share (to be paid on May 25th, 2022) and the appropriation of the remaining balance to retained earnings,
Approval of the elements of compensation due or attributed for fiscal year 2021 to the Directors, given that they did not take part in the vote,
Approval of the elements of compensation due or attributed for fiscal year 2021 to Mr. Éric Trappier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, given that he did not take part in the vote,
Approval of the elements of compensation due or attributed for fiscal year 2021 to Mr. Loïk Segalen, Chief Operating Officer, given that he did not take part in the vote,
Approval of the 2022 compensation policy for the Directors, given that they did not take part in the vote,
Approval of the 2022 compensation policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, given that he did not take part in the vote,
Approval of the 2022 compensation policy for the Chief Operating Officer, given that he did not take part in the vote,
The renewal of term as director of Mrs. Marie-Hélène Habert for four years, i.e. until the end of the General Meeting called to decide in 2026 on the 2025 financial statements, given that she did not take part in the vote,
The renewal of term as director of Mr. Henri Proglio for four years, i.e. until the end of the General Meeting called to decide in 2026 on the 2025 financial statements, given that he did not take part in the vote,
Authorization to be given to the Board of directors to allow the Company to purchase its own shares under a share buyback program,
Powers to carry out formalities.
with a qualified majority of two-third of the votes of the shareholders attending the Meeting, represented or voting by correspondence, required for an extraordinary general meeting:
Authorization to be given to the Board of directors to reduce the Company's share capital by canceling shares purchased or to be purchased under a share buyback program,
The harmonization of the first paragraph of Article 15 of the Articles of Association relating to the holding of shares by directors, in order to take into account the consequences of the ten-for-one stock split of Dassault Aviation shares.
Head office : 9, rond-point des Champs-ÉlyséesMarcel-Dassault - 75008 Paris - France - French Limited company (S.A.) with a registered capital
of 66 789 624 Euros - 712 042 456 RCS Paris
ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2021, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7.2 billion. The company has 12,040 employees.
