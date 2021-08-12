Dassault Aviation : Patrouille de France air show, in Lavandou

After Toulon the day before, the Patrouille de France continues its summer tour with an airshow in Lavandou, August 16, 2021.

As part of its traditional summer 'tour', the Patrouille de France is taking up residence, for the duration of a meeting, over the bay (and the beautiful beaches) of Lavandou, in the Var. As a reminder, the coastal town had already had the honors of the presence of the famous Alpha Jet of the Patrouille de France in 2019, during the festivities celebrating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Provence.

For this edition, which will take place the day after the meeting given in the nearby city of Toulon, the famous squadron gives appointment to its public to honor the tricolor flag from 16 hours. On the ground, the Patrouille de France village will offer animations and an information stand about the Air Force.