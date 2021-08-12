Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dassault Aviation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AM   FR0000121725

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dassault Aviation : Patrouille de France air show, in Lavandou

08/12/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After Toulon the day before, the Patrouille de France continues its summer tour with an airshow in Lavandou, August 16, 2021.

As part of its traditional summer 'tour', the Patrouille de France is taking up residence, for the duration of a meeting, over the bay (and the beautiful beaches) of Lavandou, in the Var. As a reminder, the coastal town had already had the honors of the presence of the famous Alpha Jet of the Patrouille de France in 2019, during the festivities celebrating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Provence.

For this edition, which will take place the day after the meeting given in the nearby city of Toulon, the famous squadron gives appointment to its public to honor the tricolor flag from 16 hours. On the ground, the Patrouille de France village will offer animations and an information stand about the Air Force.

© Dassault Aviation - M. Douhaire
[Link]
La patrouille de France.

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 16:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DASSAULT AVIATION
12:02pDASSAULT AVIATION : Patrouille de France air show, in Lavandou
PU
08/10DASSAULT AVIATION : Patrouille de France air show in Toulon
PU
07/29DASSAULT AVIATION : Exhibition. “Uderzo, comme une potion magique”, ..
PU
07/29DGAP-ADHOC : Airbus SE: Airbus reports Half-Year (H1) 2021 results
DJ
07/28GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Aviation to Provide Power Distribution System for Dassault..
MT
07/27DASSAULT AVIATION : Transcript ENG "2021 first half-year results"
PU
07/23DASSAULT AVIATION : Night of the Stars 2021
PU
07/23Auto rally, corporate earnings push European shares to record highs
RE
07/23Upbeat earnings put European stocks on track for weekly gains
RE
07/23DASSAULT AVIATION : Expects Jump in 2021 Net Sales, Delivery of Rafale, Falcon J..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DASSAULT AVIATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 739 M 7 910 M 7 910 M
Net income 2021 485 M 569 M 569 M
Net cash 2021 3 517 M 4 128 M 4 128 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 8 401 M 9 859 M 9 861 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 12 441
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 010,00 €
Average target price 1 254,00 €
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION12.60%9 859
THE BOEING COMPANY11.88%140 378
AIRBUS SE28.89%106 714
TEXTRON INC.54.07%16 689
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.1.31%6 914
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED9.80%5 888