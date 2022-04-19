Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dassault Aviation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AM   FR0014004L86

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/19 11:35:05 am EDT
159.30 EUR   -0.31%
02:24pDASSAULT AVIATION : Rafale contract for the United Arab Emirates enters into the order backlog
PU
02:16pDASSAULT AVIATION : Rafale contract for the United Arab Emirates enters into the order backlog
GL
11:45aDASSAULT AVIATION : Event. Opening of the Air Base 102 Museum in Dijon
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dassault Aviation: Rafale contract for the United Arab Emirates enters into the order backlog

04/19/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rafale contract for the United Arab Emirates
enters into the order backlog

(Saint-Cloud, France, April 19th, 2022) – Today, we received the first down payment of the contract for the acquisition of 80 Rafale by the United Arab Emirates.

Signed on December 3rd, 2021 in the presence of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this contract, by its exceptional scope, attests to Dassault Aviation's technological expertise and the Rafale's unique operational qualities. It also illustrates the strength of the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and France.

This contract testifies to the historical and privileged relationship between Dassault Aviation and the United Arab Emirates Air Force & Air Defence (UAE AF & AD) since its creation and reaffirms the Emirates’ satisfaction with Dassault Aviation fighters as demonstrated by the modernization of the Mirage 2000-9.

"The Rafale shows, through its proven operational qualities and its export success, that it is today a real ‘game changer’ on the global geopolitical scene and an undisputed instrument for independence and sovereignty. Dassault Aviation is fully committed to supporting the United Arab Emirates in its sovereign power, its strategic challenges and its ambitious vision of the future", stated Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

* * *

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2021, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7.2 billion. The company has 12,400 employees.         dassault-aviation.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications         
Stéphane Fort - Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand - Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Defense Communications
Nathalie Bakhos - Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 84 12 - nathalie-Beatrice.Bakhos@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about DASSAULT AVIATION
02:24pDASSAULT AVIATION : Rafale contract for the United Arab Emirates enters into the order bac..
PU
02:16pDASSAULT AVIATION : Rafale contract for the United Arab Emirates enters into the order bac..
GL
11:45aDASSAULT AVIATION : Event. Opening of the Air Base 102 Museum in Dijon
PU
04/18HEPA Air Filters Approved for Dassault Falcon 2000EX Series
AQ
04/12DASSAULT AVIATION : Event. Aérocollector, the fair for aviation collectors and fans
PU
04/11Dassault Aviation, among the Financial Times' Climate Leader 2022
AQ
04/11Serbia in Talks to Buy 12 New Rafale Jets From Dassault Aviation
MT
04/08DASSAULT AVIATION : among the Financial Times' Climate Leader 2022
PU
04/06DASSAULT AVIATION : Comic Book. “Buck Danny – Origins. Volume 1 – The Pi..
PU
03/31DASSAULT AVIATION : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DASSAULT AVIATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 906 M 6 371 M 6 371 M
Net income 2022 562 M 606 M 606 M
Net cash 2022 6 192 M 6 680 M 6 680 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 13 292 M 14 348 M 14 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 12 371
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 159,80 €
Average target price 163,60 €
Spread / Average Target 2,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION68.21%14 340
THE BOEING COMPANY-9.63%106 181
AIRBUS SE-5.55%90 181
TEXTRON INC.-11.08%14 819
AVICOPTER PLC-42.64%4 264
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-22.45%4 110