  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dassault Aviation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AM   FR0014004L86

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25:26 2023-05-24 am EDT
162.70 EUR   -2.69%
12:00pDassault Aviation : Reduction of capital by cancellation of treasury shares
AQ
11:58aDassault Aviation : Reduction of capital by cancellation of treasury shares
PU
05/23Dassault Aviation : Minutes of the General Meeting held on 16 May 2023
PU
Dassault Aviation : Reduction of capital by cancellation of treasury shares

05/24/2023 | 11:58am EDT
RELEASE

Saint-Cloud, May 24, 2023

Reduction of capital by cancellation of treasury shares

On May 16, 2023, the Board of directors decided to reduce the share capital of Dassault Aviation by cancelling 556,179 treasury shares held in registered form, representing 0.67% of its share capital.

This decision was taken by the Board of directors upon the authorization of the Combined General Meeting of May 16, 2023.

The reduction of capital has become effective on May 24, 2023.

The share capital of Dassault Aviation now amounts to 66,017,423.20 euros, divided into 82,521,779 shares of 0.80 euro per share, all fully paid up.

This reduction of capital has no significant impact on Dassault Aviation's shareholding.

The information on the total number of voting rights and shares as well as the shareholding structure will be updated accordingly on the website of the company www.dassault-aviation.com.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2022, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.9 billion. The company has 12,770 employees. dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication

Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations

Nicolas Blandin - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 27 - nicolas.blandin@dassault-aviation.com

78, quai Marcel-Dassault - 92552 Saint-Cloud Cedex 300 - France - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 00

Registered office: 9, rond-point des Champs-ÉlyséesMarcel-Dassault - 75008 Paris - France - S.A with a share capital of €66,017,423.20 - RCS Paris No. 712 042 456

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 15:56:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
