Dassault Aviation Says It Regrets Finland's Decision to Order Jets From US Company

Dassault Aviation SA said Friday that it has noted Finland's decision to choose an American company to supply fighter jets to its air force.

"Once again, we notice and regret an American preference prevailing in Europe," the French aircraft manufacturer said.

The Finnish government has selected Lockheed Martin Corp.'s F-35 as its next fighter and has ordered 64 of the jets, the U.S. company said earlier on Friday.

Dassault Aviation said it continues to develop the operational capabilities of its Rafale jet along with its partners. It recently received an order for 80 jets from the United Arab Emirates in a deal worth more than 17 billion euros ($19.20 billion).

