Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dassault Aviation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AM   FR0014004L86

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dassault Aviation Says It Regrets Finland's Decision to Order Jets From US Company

12/10/2021 | 09:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cristina Roca

Dassault Aviation SA said Friday that it has noted Finland's decision to choose an American company to supply fighter jets to its air force.

"Once again, we notice and regret an American preference prevailing in Europe," the French aircraft manufacturer said.

The Finnish government has selected Lockheed Martin Corp.'s F-35 as its next fighter and has ordered 64 of the jets, the U.S. company said earlier on Friday.

Dassault Aviation said it continues to develop the operational capabilities of its Rafale jet along with its partners. It recently received an order for 80 jets from the United Arab Emirates in a deal worth more than 17 billion euros ($19.20 billion).

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 0921ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DASSAULT AVIATION -0.38% 92.25 Real-time Quote.3.23%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.77% 346.1533 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
All news about DASSAULT AVIATION
09:47aDassault Aviation Confirms Losing Fighter Jets Bid In Finland
MT
09:22aDASSAULT AVIATION : Finland chooses the US with the F-35
PU
09:21aDassault Aviation Says It Regrets Finland's Decision to Order Jets From US Company
DJ
07:17aFinland orders 64 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets for $9.4 bln
RE
12/09DASSAULT AVIATION : Book. “Du Vampire au Mirage 4000 – Sous le signe de la chi..
PU
12/03France signs weapons mega-deal with UAE as Macron tours Gulf
AQ
12/03EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Flat as Oil -2-
DJ
12/03Dassault Aviation, Airbus to Supply UAE With Military Aircraft in $19 Billion Deal -- U..
DJ
12/03European shares end bumpy week with losses
RE
12/03Dassault Aviation Sells 80 Rafale Jets to the UAE; Shares Up 8%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DASSAULT AVIATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 722 M 7 578 M 7 578 M
Net income 2021 482 M 543 M 543 M
Net cash 2021 3 408 M 3 842 M 3 842 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 7 702 M 8 691 M 8 683 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 12 441
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 92,60 €
Average target price 126,62 €
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION3.23%8 691
THE BOEING COMPANY-3.04%121 983
AIRBUS SE17.51%93 546
TEXTRON INC.54.11%16 417
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.54.41%10 265
AVICOPTER PLC17.30%6 596