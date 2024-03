Dassault Aviation: cancellation of 1.85 million shares

Dassault Aviation reports that its Board of Directors, meeting on March 5, decided to reduce its capital by cancelling 1,850,554 of its own registered shares, representing 2.29% of its share capital.



The share capital of the business and combat aircraft manufacturer is now divided into 78,951,812 shares. This operation, which took effect on March 8, has no significant impact on Dassault Aviation's shareholder base.



