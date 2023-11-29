Dassault Aviation: distinguished by the Choiseul Institute

Dassault Aviation announces that it has been awarded the 2023 "Strategic Company" prize by the Choiseul Institute as part of its "Sovereignty Initiative", recognizing the group as a "keystone of France's strategic heritage".



"For the Choiseul Institute, the Strategic Company is distinguished by its ability to effectively mobilize resources and know-how, and to offer solutions that meet national priorities", says the aircraft manufacturer.



Located at the heart of the French defense ecosystem, Dassault Aviation also points out that it is the only non-American company producing high-end business jets, a civil-military duality that 'guarantees economic sustainability and technical mutualization'.



