Dassault Aviation: final Rafale aircraft for Indonesia

January 09, 2024

Dassault Aviation has announced that the final tranche of 18 Rafales for Indonesia has taken effect, completing the number of aircraft on order for this country under the contract signed in February 2022 for the acquisition of 42 Rafales.



The aircraft manufacturer points out that the first and second tranches under this contract, for six and 18 Rafales respectively, took effect in September 2022 and last August.



