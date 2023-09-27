The DassaultAir3D augmented reality app allows you to view a selection of Dassault Aviation planes in 3D and also lets you sit in the pilot's seat of a Rafale. It is available for iPhone, iPad and Android smartphones and tablets.

Launch the DassaultAir3D application, choose 'Virtual Planes' from the main menu, then use the camera on your smartphone or tablet to position the runway in your environment and get your favourite of the 13 available planes into the air.

Have you always dreamed of sitting in the pilot's seat of a Rafale? Use the camera of your computer, smartphone or tablet to scan your face: you then instantly find yourself in the cockpit.

Choose the design and color of your helmet, adjust your visor, and enjoy the flight!