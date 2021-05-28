Log in
Dassault Aviation : Aquila Data Enabler, in partnership with the Quartz laboratory (ISAE-Supméca), wins the "AI for Industry 2021" challenge co-organized by the Paris Region and Dassault Aviation

05/28/2021 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Valérie Pécresse, President of the Paris Region, says: 'The Paris Region is keen to play its role by giving our economic fabric the necessary keys and resources to access the formidable assets of the region's AI ecosystem. We must play together to win; this is what we have done by working with Dassault Aviation, our Astech and Systematic clusters, and Paris Saclay University and Startup Inside. Congratulations to Aquila and Supméca that will now be able to work with Dassault Aviation on reducing carbon emissions.'

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, says: 'We are delighted by our cooperation with the Paris Region and its AI ecosystem. We have met some outstanding teams and thanks to them, the Challenge has achieved all its goals. The winners' algorithms will give us further insight into the mechanical stress put on aircraft in service, with a view to optimizing our maintenance programs and developing lighter and therefore more fuel-efficient structures. Well done to everyone who took part in this Challenge. Through innovation, industry as a whole and aviation in particular will weather the current crisis and rise to the challenges ahead.'

Stéphane Georges, CEO of Aquila, adds: 'This victory is reward for our R&D Lab that has been working for over three years on concrete applications of AI in engineering and industry. We would like to thank the Paris Region for supporting local businesses and we look forward to building a real industrial solution with Dassault Aviation and Supméca to democratize the AI approach to virtual sensors, not only in aviation but in many other industries too.'

About Paris Region

Paris Region is a driving force for French employment and growth, both in terms of its economic weight and its influence. As the leading economic region in Europe and the third-largest urban economy in the world, behind Tokyo and New York, Paris Region is a hotbed for innovation due to its concentration of 40% of France's R&D activities. By and large, Paris Region benefits from a great international appeal. Paris Region is active in most of the areas that affect the daily lives of its 12 million residents: transport, education, economic development, environment, etc. In an area that covers only 2% of France but is home to 18% of the country's population and nearly 30% of the national GDP, Paris Region is implementing a development policy which places the environment at the heart of its priorities. It is investing 10 billion euros towards it.
More information on: www.iledefrance.fr / twitter: @iledefrance

About Dassault Aviation

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2020, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €5.5 billion. The company has 12,440 employees.

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com
HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 15:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 671 M 8 101 M 8 101 M
Net income 2021 470 M 570 M 570 M
Net cash 2021 3 203 M 3 890 M 3 890 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 8 457 M 10 313 M 10 269 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 12 441
Free-Float 26,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 163,50 €
Last Close Price 1 017,00 €
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,62%
EPS Revisions
