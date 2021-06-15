Log in
Dassault Aviation : Comic Book. “History of Aircraft, Civil and Military Commercial Transport Aircraft” – Vol. 3 Part 5

06/15/2021 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For the publication of this installment, the three authors of the book continue to explore the aircraft that witnessed the finest hours of commercial and military aviation.

For this fifth installment, Jean Bellis (artwork), Franck Coste and Pascale Orlhac (text) continue their extensive and varied inventory of transport aircraft that have helped to shape the industry's worldwide legend, particularly during the first part of the 20th century. Just like in the previous works, more than a hundred aircraft are finely depicted, with a constant attention to placing them in their context.

It is a review of global aviation, from aircraft that served during times of war to the Boeing 727 (introduced into service in 1963). Alongside aircraft manufactured by the most productive countries in the field - France, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, China, etc. - , the reader will discover aircraft from countries cited less frequently in aviation books, such as Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Czechoslovakia and Turkey.

Among the many French icons, the reader is invited to discover or rediscover the Dassault M.D.320 Hirondelle twin-engine aircraft (1968), the Caudron C.445 Goéland twin-engine aircraft (1934), the Bratu 220 tri-engine aircraft (1932), the NC-702 Martinet liaison aircraft (1944), and the Breguet Bre 22 Léviathan (1923). It has quite a vintage feel!

Comic Book. 'Histoires d'avions, avions de transports commerciaux civils et militaires' - Vol. 3 Tome 5., Jean Bellis (illustrations), Franck Coste and Pascale Orlhac (text). Editions Idées Plus. ISBN: 978-2-374700-42-7.

© Idées+
[Link]
Comic Book. 'History of Aircraft, Civil and Military Commercial Transport Aircraft' - Vol. 3 Part 5

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 10:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 733 M 8 162 M 8 162 M
Net income 2021 453 M 549 M 549 M
Net cash 2021 3 075 M 3 728 M 3 728 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 8 515 M 10 325 M 10 322 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 12 441
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 162,00 €
Last Close Price 1 024,00 €
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION14.16%10 325
THE BOEING COMPANY14.52%143 360
AIRBUS SE25.19%107 069
TEXTRON INC.38.94%15 156
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-11.97%6 085
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.18%5 365