Dassault Aviation : Comic Book. “History of Aircraft, Civil and Military Commercial Transport Aircraft” – Vol. 3 Part 5

For the publication of this installment, the three authors of the book continue to explore the aircraft that witnessed the finest hours of commercial and military aviation.

For this fifth installment, Jean Bellis (artwork), Franck Coste and Pascale Orlhac (text) continue their extensive and varied inventory of transport aircraft that have helped to shape the industry's worldwide legend, particularly during the first part of the 20th century. Just like in the previous works, more than a hundred aircraft are finely depicted, with a constant attention to placing them in their context.

It is a review of global aviation, from aircraft that served during times of war to the Boeing 727 (introduced into service in 1963). Alongside aircraft manufactured by the most productive countries in the field - France, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, China, etc. - , the reader will discover aircraft from countries cited less frequently in aviation books, such as Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Czechoslovakia and Turkey.

Among the many French icons, the reader is invited to discover or rediscover the Dassault M.D.320 Hirondelle twin-engine aircraft (1968), the Caudron C.445 Goéland twin-engine aircraft (1934), the Bratu 220 tri-engine aircraft (1932), the NC-702 Martinet liaison aircraft (1944), and the Breguet Bre 22 Léviathan (1923). It has quite a vintage feel!

Comic Book. 'Histoires d'avions, avions de transports commerciaux civils et militaires' - Vol. 3 Tome 5., Jean Bellis (illustrations), Franck Coste and Pascale Orlhac (text). Editions Idées Plus. ISBN: 978-2-374700-42-7.