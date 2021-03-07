Dassault Aviation : French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault killed in helicopter crash

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - French billionaire Olivier
Dassault was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash, a police
source said, with President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to
the 69-year old conservative politician.
Dassault was the eldest son of late French billionaire
industrialist Serge Dassault, whose namesake Dassault Aviation
, builds the Rafale war planes and owns Le Figaro
newspaper.
"Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry,
lawmaker, local elected official, reserve commander in the air
force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to
value its assets. His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts on
his family and loved ones," Macron said on Twitter.
The private helicopter crashed on Sunday afternoon in
Normandy, where he has a holiday home, according to a police
source. The pilot was also killed.
A lawmaker for the conservative Les Republicains party since
2002, Dassault was considered the 361st richest man in the world
alongside his two brothers and sister, with wealth of about 6
billion euros ($7.15 billion) mostly inherited from his father,
according to the 2020 Forbes rich list.
He stepped down from his role on the board of Dassault due
to his political role to avoid any conflict of interest.
Olivier, seen as the favourite of founder Marcel, was once
considered favoured to succeed Serge at the head of the family
holding, but that role went to former Dassault Aviation CEO
Charles Edelstenne.
"Great sadness at the news of the sudden passing of Olivier
Dassault," Valerie Pecresse, a conservative politician who is
president of the Paris region, said on Twitter.
"A businessman, but also a renowned photographer, he had a
passion for politics in his blood, rooted in his department of
Oise. My warm thoughts to his family."
($1 = 0.8393 euros)
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Paris Newsroom
Editing by William Maclean, Catherine Evans and Frances Kerry)