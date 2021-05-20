Dassault Aviation : General Meeting 11 May 2021 - Minutes
05/20/2021 | 11:47am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Saint-Cloud, 20 May 2021
Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Dassault Aviation
of May 11, 2021
With regard to the current context linked to the covid-19 crisis, the Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Dassault Aviation was held behind closed doors on May 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. at 78, quai Marcel Dassault in Saint-Cloud (92210), without the physical presence of shareholders and people who are entitled to attend the meeting, in order to guarantee the safety of shareholders.
Quorum
The quorum was 81.87% accounting 6,809,914 shares and 12,012,116 voting rights.
Mr. Éric TRAPPIER, Chairman of the Board and Chief executive Officer of the Company, chaired the Meeting. He expressed thoughts for the shareholders and their families and thanked the shareholders who participated by remote voting.
He paid tribute to Mr. Olivier DASSAULT, director of the Company, who had passed away in March 2021.
A film relating the highlights of 2020 and the start of 2021 was broadcast.
After recalling about the exceptional context of 2020, detailing the activities of the Group in 2020, the Chairman indicated the major events of the start of 2021 and he presented the resolution relating to the split of the nominal value of Dassault Aviation's share. He also presented the elements of compensation of the executive officers and directors put to the vote of shareholders.
Voting of the resolutions
The General Meeting has approved:
with a majority of the votes of the shareholders, who participated by remote voting, required for an ordinary general meeting:
the 2020 annual financial statements of the Parent Company which show a net profit of EUR 175 million,
the 2020 consolidated financial statements of the Group DASSAULT AVIATION which show, a net profit of EUR 303 million euros (including 303 million euros attributable to owners of the parent company),
The allocation 73 million euros of net profit to retained earnings and a distribution of dividend up to 102 million euros,
Approval of the elements of compensation due or attributed for fiscal year 2020 to the Directors, given that they did not take part in the vote,
Approval of the elements of compensation due or attributed for fiscal year 2020 to Mr. Éric Trappier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, given that he did not take part in the vote,
Approval of the elements of compensation due or attributed for fiscal year 2020 to Mr. Loïk Segalen, Chief Operating Officer, given that he did not take part in the vote,
Approval of the 2021 compensation policy for the Directors, given that they did not take part in the vote,
Approval of the 2021 compensation policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, given that he did not take part in the vote,
Approval of the 2021 compensation policy for the Chief Operating Officer, given that he did not take part in the vote,
Ratification of the regulated agreement concerning the directors and officers' civil liability insurance policy, given that the concerned directors did not take part in the vote,
Authorization to be given to the Board of directors to allow the Company to purchase its own shares under a share buyback program,
Approval of the appointment of Mr. Thierry DASSAULT as director, given that he did not take part in the vote,
Approval of the appointment of Ms Besma BOUMAZA as director, given that she did not take part in the vote,
Powers to carry out formalities.
with a qualified majority of two-third of the votes of the shareholders who participated by remote voting ,required for an extraordinary general meeting:
Authorization to be given to the Board of directors to reduce the Company's share capital by canceling shares purchased or to be purchased under a share buyback program,
Split by ten of the nominal value of Dassault Aviation's shares. The Chairman indicated that this split answers positively to the individual shareholders regular demand at the General Meetings and will have no impact for the shareholders who will see the number of their shares multiplied by 10, keeping the same holding and the same value of holding,
Authorization to be given to the Board of directors to freely allocate Company shares to corporate officers and to certain Company employees,
The following resolutions (n°11, 12 et 13) related to the ratification of the regulated agreements related to real estate operations between Dassault Aviation and GIMD were rejected, given that GIMD and the concerned directors did not take part in the vote:
ratification of the regulated agreement related to the acquisition by Dassault Aviation from GIMD of land and buildings in Argonay, Mérignac, Martignas and Saint-Cloud,
ratification of the regulated agreement concerning the amendment of the commercial lease for the Mérignac and Martignas' facilities,
ratification of the regulated agreement related to the automatic renewal of the current lease agreement between Dassault Aviation and GIMD for the Argenteuil facility,
Being specified that the results of these votes don't affect the validity of these regulated agreements.
The meeting was broadcasted via a live video on the Dassault Aviation's website.
Voting results and the replay of the General Meeting are available on the website:
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2020, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €5.5 billion. The company has 12,440 employees.