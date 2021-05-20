Dassault Aviation : General Meeting 11 May 2021 - Minutes

PRESS RELEASE

Saint-Cloud, 20 May 2021

Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Dassault Aviation

of May 11, 2021

-oOo-

With regard to the current context linked to the covid-19 crisis, the Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Dassault Aviation was held behind closed doors on May 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. at 78, quai Marcel Dassault in Saint-Cloud (92210), without the physical presence of shareholders and people who are entitled to attend the meeting, in order to guarantee the safety of shareholders.

Quorum

The quorum was 81.87% accounting 6,809,914 shares and 12,012,116 voting rights.

Mr. Éric TRAPPIER, Chairman of the Board and Chief executive Officer of the Company, chaired the Meeting. He expressed thoughts for the shareholders and their families and thanked the shareholders who participated by remote voting.

He paid tribute to Mr. Olivier DASSAULT, director of the Company, who had passed away in March 2021.

A film relating the highlights of 2020 and the start of 2021 was broadcast.

After recalling about the exceptional context of 2020, detailing the activities of the Group in 2020, the Chairman indicated the major events of the start of 2021 and he presented the resolution relating to the split of the nominal value of Dassault Aviation's share. He also presented the elements of compensation of the executive officers and directors put to the vote of shareholders.

Voting of the resolutions

The General Meeting has approved:

with a majority of the votes of the shareholders, who participated by remote voting, required for an ordinary general meeting:

the 2020 annual financial statements of the Parent Company which show a net profit of EUR 175 million, the 2020 consolidated financial statements of the Group DASSAULT AVIATION which show, a net profit of EUR 303 million euros (including 303 million euros attributable to owners of the parent company), The allocation 73 million euros of net profit to retained earnings and a distribution of dividend up to 102 million euros,

