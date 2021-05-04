Log in
Dassault Aviation : Press Release "Egypt acquires 30 additional Rafale fighters"

05/04/2021 | 04:33am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

COMMUNICATION DEPARTMENT

Egypt acquires 30 additional Rafale fighters

(Saint-Cloud,France, April 04, 2021) - The Arab Republic of Egypt has decided to purchase an additional 30 Rafales to equip its air force.

This new order complements the first acquisition of 24 Rafales signed on February 2015 and will bring the number of Rafales flying under Egyptian colors to 54, making the Egyptian Air Force the second in the world after the French Air Force, to operate such a fleet of Rafales.

It reflects the strategic relation between Egypt and France. It emphasizes also the confidence of the highest Egyptian authorities in Dassault Aviation and their satisfaction with the effective execution of the first contract.

"This new order is proof of the unfailing bond that unites Egypt, the first foreign user of the Rafale, as it was for the Mirage 2000, with Dassault Aviation for nearly 50 years. It is also a tribute to the Rafale's operational quality, as this is the second time an export customer has chosen to order additional aircraft. Dassault Aviation and its partners would like to thank the Egyptian authorities for this new mark of trust and assure them of their total commitment to meeting their expectations once again," stated Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

This contract confirms the Rafale's technological and operational excellence and its export success.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In

2020, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €5.5 billion. The company has 12,440 employees.

dassault-aviation.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications

Stéphane Fort - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Defense Communications

Nathalie Bakhos - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 92 75 - nathalie-Beatrice.Bakhos@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

78, Quai Marcel Dassault - 92552 Saint-Cloud Cedex 300 - France - Tel: +33 (0)1 47 11 40 00

Head office: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault - 75008 Paris - France - French limit company (S.A.) with a registered capital of €66,789,624 - 712 042 456 RCS Paris

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 08:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
