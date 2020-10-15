Log in
Dassault Aviation: serving armies

10/15/2020

Dassault Aviation: serving armies

Saint-Cloud, France, October 15, 2020 – On the occasion of the progress report drawn up by Mrs. Florence Parly, minister of the Armed Forces, on the subject of maintenance reform, Dassault Aviation would like to recall its pride in serving the French armies by providing daily support for the Rafale, Mirage 2000, ATL2 and FALCON maritime surveillance fleets.

The decision by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces to verticalize maintenance of the Rafale and ATL2 through the RAVEL and OCEAN contracts ensures that our Air Forces benefit from optimum availability of their fleets.

Thanks to the introduction of RAVEL 18 months ago, Dassault Aviation and its industrial partners, including Thales, now ensure 76% availability of the Rafale, a value higher than the 73% contractually stipulated.

The quality of this service will further improve over time, as planned, thanks in particular to the implementation of an information system built in cooperation with military staff by Dassault Aviation; a tool that draws on Dassault Systèmes' expertise in data management/analysis and will be based on its Cloud technology and EXALEAD software.

"I want to make sure that the French Air and Space Force and Navy are satisfied at all times with the support provided by Dassault Aviation teams. Through our relationship of trust with the armed forces and the Directorate of Aircraft Maintenance, we are constantly looking for every opportunity for improvement", said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

Thanks to close cooperation with air base personnel, Dassault Aviation teams are also very proud to have effectively continued to support the armed forces over the last few months, despite the restrictions related to the COVID-19 crisis.

 

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2019, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7,3 billion. The company has 12,750 employees.

dassault-aviation.com

 

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications   
Stéphane Fort - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Photos HD : mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

Vidéos HD : mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

