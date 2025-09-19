Dassault Aviation shares fell over 5% in Paris on Friday, the biggest faller in the SBF 120 index, following unfavorable comments by Goldman Sachs, in which the American investment bank initiated coverage of the stock with a sell rating.



In a report on the defense sector, the New York bank emphasizes that the Rafale has solid prospects, but believes that this factor is now well known to the market.



Goldman adds that it is more cautious about the French group's civil aircraft business given the fierce competition from American manufacturers and also fears that political instability in France will penalize investor sentiment in the short term.



The broker has set a target price of €270.



At around 2:20 p.m., Dassault Aviation shares were down 5.5%, compared with a 0.2% gain for the SBF 120.