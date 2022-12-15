Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dassault Aviation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AM   FR0014004L86

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-15 am EST
158.00 EUR   +1.02%
03:06pFrance agrees FCAS jet contract with Dassault Aviation, Airbus, Indra and Eumet
RE
02:23pFrance strikes contract for next phase of FCAS jet with Dassault Aviation, Airbus, Indra and Eumet
RE
12/10Belgium to tax private jets, short-haul flights
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France agrees FCAS jet contract with Dassault Aviation, Airbus, Indra and Eumet

12/15/2022 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - France has struck a contract for the next-stage development of the FCAS European fighter jet programme with the companies Dassault Aviation, Airbus , Indra and Eumet, the French Armed Forces Ministry said on Thursday.

The Future Combat Air System (FCAS), first announced in 2017 by French President Emmanuel Macron and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel, is designed to replace the Eurofighter and Dassault's Rafale with a combination of manned and unmanned aircraft from 2040.

France said the first tranche of this contract was worth more than 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion). The Eumet company is a joint venture between Safran and MTU Aero Engines .

Spanish company Indra said in a separate statement that it would get more than 600 million euros ($637.80 million) as part of the technological development phase of the programme.

Indra added the contract would create 400 new jobs at Indra and more than 1,000 jobs in Spain overall. ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Chris Reese, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.05% 110.68 Real-time Quote.0.57%
DASSAULT AVIATION 1.02% 158 Real-time Quote.64.63%
INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A. -0.49% 10.23 Delayed Quote.7.98%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG -2.06% 199.5 Delayed Quote.13.55%
SAFRAN -1.90% 115.92 Real-time Quote.9.75%
THALES 0.04% 119.7 Real-time Quote.59.96%
All news about DASSAULT AVIATION
03:06pFrance agrees FCAS jet contract with Dassault Aviation, Airbus, Indra and Eumet
RE
02:23pFrance strikes contract for next phase of FCAS jet with Dassault Aviation, Airbus, Indr..
RE
12/10Belgium to tax private jets, short-haul flights
RE
12/08Dassault Aviation : Information notice relating to a regulated agreement entered into betw..
PU
12/07Dassault Aviation : Book. “The Ideal Trajectory”
PU
12/05Pratt & Whitney - Federal Aviation Administration Certifies PW812D Engine Achieving ano..
AQ
12/05Pratt & Whitney - Certification of the PW812D engine by the Federal Aviation Administra..
AQ
12/02Dassault Aviation : Ten years of nEUROn flights
AQ
12/02Airbus, Dassault Aviation Clinch Industrial Deal for European Fighter Jet Program
MT
12/01Dassault Aviation : and Airbus reach agreement on future combat aircraft
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DASSAULT AVIATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 133 M 6 523 M 6 523 M
Net income 2022 594 M 632 M 632 M
Net cash 2022 6 745 M 7 174 M 7 174 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 13 147 M 13 983 M 13 983 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 12 371
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 156,40 €
Average target price 178,80 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION64.63%13 866