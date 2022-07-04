French group Thales in partnership with EXPAL for Australia military

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - French defence and technology
group Thales announced on Monday a partnership with
EXPAL Systems to provide material for the Australian military,
as France and Australia aim to improve diplomatic relations
after a dispute last year.
French President Emmanuel Macron told new Australian Prime
Minister Anthony Albanese last week that he wanted to focus on
the future as they try to rebuild relations badly strained by a
decision by Australia's former prime minister to ditch a
lucrative submarine contract with France.
Thales Australia said its partnership with EXPAL would focus
on naval munitions for the Australian Defence Force, as well as
working on future technology for the Royal Australian Navy.
Thales did not reveal any financial details of the deal.
"This is a clear demonstration of the company’s long-term
commitment to growing and maintaining an enduring, sustainable
and resilient sovereign industrial munitions capability for the
Australian Defence Force," said Thales Australia and New Zealand
executive Corry Roberts.
Relations between France and Australia hit a low last
October when Australia cancelled a multi-billion-dollar order
for submarines with French military shipyard Naval Group - which
is a unit of Thales - and opted instead for an alternative deal
with the United States and Britain.
Last month, Australia's new Labor-led government reached a
555 million euro ($578.6 million) settlement for Naval Group,
after the cancellation of the submarine order.
The French state owns a 25.7% stake in Thales, while French
company Dassault Aviation also has a 24.6% stake in
Thales.
($1 = 0.9592 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill, Robert
Birsel)