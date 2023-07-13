NEW DELHI, July 13 (Reuters) - India's defence ministry has given initial approval to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets made by Dassault Aviation and three Scorpene class submarines to be made by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders with France's Naval Group, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Krishn Kaushik, writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Kim Coghill)