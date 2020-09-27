Log in
DASSAULT AVIATION

11:36aSwiss voters approve $6.5 bln purchase of fighter jets
RE
11:02aSwiss voters approve $6.5 bln purchase of fighter jets
RE
09/22DASSAULT AVIATION : stands by Lebanon
AQ
Swiss voters approve $6.5 bln purchase of fighter jets

09/27/2020 | 11:36am EDT

ZURICH, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Swiss voters backed the government's plan to spend up to 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.46 billion) on new fighter jets in a surprisingly close referendum that was won with a 50.2% majority, official results showed on Sunday.

Opinion polls had shown the plan would easily win approval in a country where armed neutrality is a tradition.

Approving funding in the binding referendum will let the government decide next year among the Eurofighter from Airbus , the Rafale from France's Dassault, Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet, or the Lockheed Martin F35-A Lightning II.

The aircraft would replace Switzerland's ageing fleet of 30 F/A-18 Hornets, which will go out of service in 2030.

New jets are to be delivered by 2025. ($1 = 0.9284 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams and Barbara Lewis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.62% 60.02 Real-time Quote.-54.00%
DASSAULT AVIATION 0.00% 712 Real-time Quote.-39.15%
LEONARDO S.P.A. 0.54% 4.985 Delayed Quote.-52.30%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 2.10% 386.7 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
