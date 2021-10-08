Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dassault Aviation SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AM   FR0014004L86

DASSAULT AVIATION SA

(AM)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/08 06:11:44 am
92 EUR   -0.27%
06:22aDASSAULT AVIATION : Brings a Hot Hand to NBAA-BACE
PU
10/06DASSAULT AVIATION : Marcel Dassault graduating class of pilots' badges
PU
10/06DASSAULT AVIATION : 19th ODYSSEA race-walk
PU
Summary 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dassault Aviation : Brings a Hot Hand to NBAA-BACE

10/08/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Dassault will display, for the first time, a full-scale cabin mockup of the recently unveiled 7,500-nautical-mile Falcon 10X -the largest and most advanced purpose built business jet on the market. The 10X cabin has a height of 6-feet, 8-inches and width of 9-feet, 1-inch-larger than some new regional jets. Those dimensions have allowed Dassault interior design teams to imagine a cabin environment more characteristic of a posh penthouse apartment than a leading high-end business aircraft.

Pilot will be pleased with the new neXus flight deck, equipped with touch screen displays throughout, as well as the innovative Falcon Smart Throttle, which simplifies power management and is fully integrated with the digital flight control system for added safety. The 10X flight deck is the roomiest and most comfortable in business aviation.

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on DASSAULT AVIATION SA
Financials
Sales 2021 6 739 M 7 793 M 7 793 M
Net income 2021 485 M 561 M 561 M
Net cash 2021 3 591 M 4 153 M 4 153 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 7 673 M 8 875 M 8 873 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 12 441
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION SA
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 92,25 €
Average target price 125,22 €
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION SA2.84%8 875
THE BOEING COMPANY5.11%132 752
AIRBUS SE27.20%103 790
TEXTRON INC.48.44%16 429
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.15.63%7 932
AVICOPTER PLC-11.34%5 084