Dassault Aviation : Brings a Hot Hand to NBAA-BACE

Dassault will display, for the first time, a full-scale cabin mockup of the recently unveiled 7,500-nautical-mile Falcon 10X -the largest and most advanced purpose built business jet on the market. The 10X cabin has a height of 6-feet, 8-inches and width of 9-feet, 1-inch-larger than some new regional jets. Those dimensions have allowed Dassault interior design teams to imagine a cabin environment more characteristic of a posh penthouse apartment than a leading high-end business aircraft.

Pilot will be pleased with the new neXus flight deck, equipped with touch screen displays throughout, as well as the innovative Falcon Smart Throttle, which simplifies power management and is fully integrated with the digital flight control system for added safety. The 10X flight deck is the roomiest and most comfortable in business aviation.