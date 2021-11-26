Log in
    AM   FR0014004L86

DASSAULT AVIATION SA

(AM)
Dassault Aviation : Comic Book. “Team Rafale – Complete and Unabridged – volume 4”

11/26/2021 | 10:40am EST
A great gift idea! For the release of the fourth volume featuring the complete and unabridged adventures of Tom Nolane, discover the first three volumes on board the "Charles de Gaulle" aircraft carrier.

For those who might be three volumes behind on "Team Rafale", this unabridged version is for you! Published in the summer of 2021, it compiles "Flight AF 414 Is Missing", "Gone Missing" and "A Trap in the Red Sea". Assigned to flotilla 12F (on board the "Charles de Gaulle" aircraft carrier), Tom Nolane and his two partners, Tank and Dozer, run up against current political problems.

In "Flight AF 414 Is Missing", Nolane, in the midst of a transition into naval aviation, sets off in search of his own daughter-there has been nothing but radio silence from the flight that was to take her to France. For this mission, he calls on Rebecca Nadar, an investigator with the Accident Investigation Bureau (BEA) of the French Airworthiness Authority (DGAC).

As for the plot of "Gone Missing", the pilot-with the help of his associates-successfully locates the aircraft his daughter was traveling aboard. And sets off to find her with his Rafale, at times plunged into the hostility and humidity of the jungle of the Dawak Sultanate…

Finally, in "A Trap in the Red Sea", which marks the start of a new cycle, Tom Nolane-still on board the "Charles de Gaulle"-is initially confronted with terrorism while assisting a shipping vessel overtaken by hijackers. But first, there's an epidemic brewing in East Africa that will take him on an adventure marked by numerous twists and turns!

There you have it; three volumes in one, each featuring a unique photo booklet. A great gift idea for something to slip beneath the Christmas tree…

Comic Book. "Team Rafale - Intégrale tome 4" Frédéric Zumbiehl (script) and Olivier Jolivet (artwork). Editions Zéphyr. EAN: 9782361183189

© Zephyr Editions
[Link]

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 15:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
