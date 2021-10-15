Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dassault Aviation SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AM   FR0014004L86

DASSAULT AVIATION SA

(AM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dassault Aviation : Saint-Jean-de-Luz-Ciboure Airshow Saturday, October 16, 2021

10/15/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Patrouille de France, Rafale Solo Display and much more… To celebrate its 25th edition, the organizers of the annual Saint-Jean-de-Luz-Ciboure Airshow have pulled out all the stops. Follow the program!

The Saint-Jean-de-Luz-Ciboure Airshow is a must-see event every fall, and this year, the show promises to have you on the edge of your seat for a whole two and a half hours. As well as the Patrouille de France and its Alpha Jet, spectators will also be able to enjoy demonstrations by the Rafale Solo Display. Those watching from the Bay of Saint-Jean-de-Luz will be able to watch the A400M Tactical Display.

For those who want to see some aerobatics, there will be jumps performed by members of the 1st Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment of Bayonne, and parachutists from the French Air Force will also be showing off their sills. Another must-see is a helicopter airlift performed by the Air Gendarmerie and the French National Society of Sea Rescue (SNSM).
To ensure that the event, not to mention the 20 or so aircraft that will be on show, run smoothly, no less than a hundred army professionals are getting involved. These include pilots, of course, but also mechanics, drivers, technicians, surveillance commandos, and more - an entire staff dedicated to this free event which can be seen from the whole Bay of Saint-Jean-de-Luz. Don't forget to check out the various stands on the ground, too!

Saint-Jean-de-Luz-Ciboure Airshow. Bay of Saint-Jean-de-Luz. Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 2:30 p.m.

© Meeting Saint-Jean de Luz
[Link]

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DASSAULT AVIATION SA
06:32aDASSAULT AVIATION : Saint-Jean-de-Luz-Ciboure Airshow Saturday, October 16, 2021
PU
10/14DASSAULT AVIATION : 80th anniversary of the fighter squadron 2/5 Île-de-France
PU
10/13DASSAULT AVIATION : 34th edition of the Race for the Heart
PU
10/13DASSAULT AVIATION : Book. “Amelia – The Fascinating Tale of the World's Greate..
PU
10/12Business aviation industry commits to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
RE
10/11Business jet makers look to tap surging travel demand at Las Vegas air show
RE
10/11Business jet makers look to tap surging travel demand at Las Vegas air show
RE
10/11BOOK : “Combat skies, unpublished accounts from fighter pilots in the French Air For..
PU
10/08DASSAULT AVIATION : Brings a Hot Hand to NBAA-BACE
PU
10/06DASSAULT AVIATION : Marcel Dassault graduating class of pilots' badges
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DASSAULT AVIATION SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 739 M 7 818 M 7 818 M
Net income 2021 475 M 552 M 552 M
Net cash 2021 3 552 M 4 121 M 4 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 7 748 M 8 977 M 8 989 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 12 441
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION SA
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 93,15 €
Average target price 125,68 €
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION SA3.85%8 977
THE BOEING COMPANY3.61%127 453
AIRBUS SE26.26%103 205
TEXTRON INC.48.02%16 400
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.21.22%8 325
AVICOPTER PLC-9.78%5 179