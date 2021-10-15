Dassault Aviation : Saint-Jean-de-Luz-Ciboure Airshow Saturday, October 16, 2021

Patrouille de France, Rafale Solo Display and much more… To celebrate its 25th edition, the organizers of the annual Saint-Jean-de-Luz-Ciboure Airshow have pulled out all the stops. Follow the program!

The Saint-Jean-de-Luz-Ciboure Airshow is a must-see event every fall, and this year, the show promises to have you on the edge of your seat for a whole two and a half hours. As well as the Patrouille de France and its Alpha Jet, spectators will also be able to enjoy demonstrations by the Rafale Solo Display. Those watching from the Bay of Saint-Jean-de-Luz will be able to watch the A400M Tactical Display.

For those who want to see some aerobatics, there will be jumps performed by members of the 1st Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment of Bayonne, and parachutists from the French Air Force will also be showing off their sills. Another must-see is a helicopter airlift performed by the Air Gendarmerie and the French National Society of Sea Rescue (SNSM).

To ensure that the event, not to mention the 20 or so aircraft that will be on show, run smoothly, no less than a hundred army professionals are getting involved. These include pilots, of course, but also mechanics, drivers, technicians, surveillance commandos, and more - an entire staff dedicated to this free event which can be seen from the whole Bay of Saint-Jean-de-Luz. Don't forget to check out the various stands on the ground, too!

Saint-Jean-de-Luz-Ciboure Airshow. Bay of Saint-Jean-de-Luz. Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 2:30 p.m.