Dassault Systèmes: Docaposte, Dassault Systèmes, Bouygues Telecom and Banque des Territoires sign alliance to offer the reference solution for trusted cloud services

Docaposte, Dassault Systèmes, Bouygues Telecom and



Banque des Territoires sign alliance to offer the reference solution for trusted cloud services

Paris, October 26, 2022 - Docaposte (digital subsidiary of La Poste group, and project leader), Dassault Systèmes, Bouygues Telecom and Banque des Territoires have signed an alliance uniting their expertise and strengths at the core of a French industrial consortium in order to create NUMSPOT, a company1 dedicated to the development of a full offering of sovereign and trusted cloud services in Europe.

NUMSPOT primarily targets French economic and institutional organizations that currently lack solutions meeting their needs : the financial sector (banks, insurance), the health sector (hospitals), and the public sector (state and local authorities, operators).

Available in 2023 in France, NUMSPOT is targeting commercial development in the European marketplace with the ambition to become the benchmark in trusted cloud offerings.

NUMSPOT will provide a technologically and commercially competitive, reliable and secure solution that responds to needs for regulated hosting in accordance with SecNumCloud (certification from ANSSI, the French cyber-security agency), Health Data Hosting and the future European cybersecurity schema EUCS standards. For this, NUMSPOT will rely on the synergy of the technological expertise and investment capabilities of the four French consortium partners.

The company will offer services having the highest standards in the marketplace in terms of performance, scalabiliy, security, cost and environmental responsibility. It will rely on the sovereign cloud infrastructure of OUTSCALE from Dassault Systèmes, which benefits from SecNumCloud certification and guarantees the highest level of industrial reliability and security with data operations exclusively in France.

Beyond infrastructure services (IaaS), the aim of NUMSPOT is to offer a sovereign technological platform (PaaS) providing software solutions and services (SaaS), based on the trusted solutions of Docaposte in particular, which meet core business needs.

In addition to responding to three main challenges of cloud computing (data sovereignty, digital architecture security and data portability), NUMSPOT will represent a European pillar for building cloud standards by offering an open and sustainable approach guaranteeing customers long-term solution maintenance, balanced economic conditions and the reversibility of their commitment.

Lastly, NUMSPOT will develop a European ecosystem of reference, positioned at the highest global level, that incudes software companies, digital service companies and startups. NUMSPOT will work jointly with research laboratories, notably Inria, to accelerate French and European technological innovation.

Olivier Vallet, CEO, Docaposte :

“Docaposte is leading this ambitious trusted cloud project based on the complementarity of four major French players. Docaposte will help drive the success of NUMSPOT through its precise understanding of the needs of the public and health sectors and its ability to support the transformation of organizations as well as its recognized expertise in trusted digital services.”

Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes:

“We are just at the beginning of the experiential transformation of society. In this context, the NUMSPOT alliance creates a decisive coupling between public and industrial organizations. It opens a new leadership that will benefit the transformation of local authorities, hospitals and administrations. This project responds to strong marketplace and citizen expectations. It’s made possible by our extensive technological expertise, thanks to the proven technological assets of OUTSCALE infrastructure and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform from Dassault Systèmes over the last 10 years. In a new geopolitical context, this alliance will bring together a sovereign ecosystem having the ambition to become a digital pillar for citizens in Europe.”

Benoit Torloting, Managing Director, Bouygues Telecom :

“Bouygues Telecom has reached a strategic milestone with NUMSPOT’ It’s the recognition of our large expertise in communication networks, and this announcement supports our strategy to become the telecom operator of reference that helps public and private organizations in their digital transformation. With NUMSPOT, our ambition is to serve the needs of public and health sectors by offering them a trusted cloud solution that meets their expectations.”

Olivier Sichel, Director, Banque des Territoires :

“Collaboration between strong industrial and financial partners enables us to build the sovereign cloud of tomorrow. Banque des Territoires is convinced of the need to address this crucial challenge to accelerate the digital transformation of territories, and wanted to take part in this ambitious project that makes sovereignty and trust possible.”

About Docaposte

The digital trust reference in France and subsidiary of La Poste group, Docaposte supports businesses and public insitutions in their transformation and enables them to accelerate it with confidence. Experts in processing sensitive data, Docaposte's unique positioning allows it to meet client needs from end-to-end, working on the whole data value chain to create an unrivalled trust chain. Leader in digital trust solutions (electronic voting, electronic registered letters, electronic signatures, digital archives) and the leading health data operator in France with more than 45 million medical records, Docaposte brings its expertise in tailor-made digital platform creation and management. Its industrial expertise and business process outsourcing enables it to respond to all the needs of its clients. Docaposte counts more than 40,000 businesses and administrations as customers, and has 6,500 employees across 70 sites in France and internationally. Docaposte had sales of 750 million euros in 2021. For more information visit www.docaposte.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

About Bouygues Telecom

As a global communications operator, Bouygues Telecom stands out by providing the best of technology to its 26.7 million customers every day. The excellence of its 5G and 4G network, which covers 99% of the population today, and its landline and cloud services make it possible for them to enjoy personal and professional digital lives simply, fully and wherever they are. Through its Business division, Bouygues Telecom supports a community of professionals and businesses in the widespread adoption of Very High Speed Landline and Mobile and new uses such as unified communications and business mobility services. Today, the Bouygues Telecom 5G network covers nearly 12,000 municipalities and more than 6 out of 10 inhabitants.

#OnEstFaitPourEtreEnsemble www.corporate.bouyguestelecom.fr

About the Banque des Territoires

Created in 2018, Banque des Territoires is one of the five businesses of Caisse des Dépôts. It brings together internal expertise for territories in one single structure. A unique customer gateway, it offers tailor-made loan and investment advice and financing solutions to meet the needs of local authorities, social housing organizations, local public companies and legal professions. It targets all territories, from rural areas to metropolitan areas, with the aim of combating social inequalities and territorial fractures. Banque des Territoires is present in the 16 regional departments and 37 regional offices of Caisse des Dépôts for greater visibility and proximity to customers.

For more attractive, inclusive, sustainable and connected territories.

www.banquedesterritoires.fr @BanqueDesTerr

Press contacts :

Docaposte : Patrice Lemonnier - +33 - 1 55 44 25 35 – patrice.lemonnier@laposte.fr

Dassault Systèmes : Arnaud Malherbe - +33 -6 87 56 24 61 – arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

Bouygues Telecom : Alexandra Berry - +33 -1 39 26 62 42 – alberry@bouyguestelecom.fr

Banque des Territoires – Caisse des Dépôts group: Marie-Caroline Cardi

marie-caroline.cardi@caissedesdepots.fr – +33 - 6 38 53 97 67

1 The transaction is subject to the prior approval of the appropriate competition regulatory authorities if needed, as well as employee representatives.

