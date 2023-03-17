Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Dassault Systèmes SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSY1   FR0000130650

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE

(DSY1)
  Report
End-of-day quote Deutsche Boerse AG  -  2023-03-15
38.11 EUR   +3.69%
03:22pDassault Systèmes : Filing of the 2022 Universal registration document
GL
03:21pDassault Systèmes : Filing of the 2022 Universal registration document
AQ
03/15Dassault Systemes Proposes Higher 2022 Dividend After Profit Rose
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dassault Systèmes: Filing of the 2022 Universal registration document

03/17/2023 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceMarch 17, 2023

Filing of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces the filing on March 17, 2023 of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (constituting the Annual Financial Report) with the Autorité des marchés financiers, in accordance with article 212-13 of its General Regulations (Règlement général).  

This document is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at https://investor.3ds.com/ (sections Regulated information or Events & Publications/ Reports). Hard copies of the 2022 Universal Registration Document are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters (10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501 – 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay, France).

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document in accordance with legal provisions:

  • 2022 Annual Financial Report;
  • Board of Directors’ Report on corporate governance; and
  • Description of the share repurchase program proposed to the General Shareholders’ Meeting.

###

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team                FTI Consulting
Béatrix Martinez / François-José Bordonado:                Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48
+33 1 61 62 40 73 / 69 24                                Jamie Ricketts : +44 20 3727 1600
investors@3ds.com                                        Tom Blundell: +44 20 3727 1600
USA & Canada: callie.gauzer@3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts
Corporate / France        
Arnaud Malherbe: +33 1 61 62 87 73
arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com        

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DS OUTSCALE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French ‘société européenne’ (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Attachment


Analyst Recommendations on DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 637 M 5 984 M 5 984 M
Net income 2022 894 M 949 M 949 M
Net cash 2022 157 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,3x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 49 466 M 52 730 M 52 512 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,75x
EV / Sales 2023 8,01x
Nbr of Employees 24 530
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
Duration : Period :
Dassault Systèmes SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 38,09 €
Average target price 39,98 €
Spread / Average Target 4,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Charlès Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Florack President
Rouven Bergmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurence Barthès Executive VP, Chief People & Information Officer
Florence Hu Aubigny Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.62%53 168
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.17%2 055 979
SYNOPSYS INC.17.13%56 961
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.29.37%56 722
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.70%53 168
SEA LIMITED50.43%43 967