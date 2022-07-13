Dassault Systèmes: Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA
07/13/2022 | 09:46am EDT
Press Release VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — July 13, 2022
Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA
Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on June 30, 2022 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:
519,175 Dassault Systèmes shares, and
€ 13,616,230.41 in cash.
It is reminded that:
1. at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
0 Dassault Systèmes shares;
€ 10,000,000 in cash.
2. Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.
3. Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.
4. At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;
€ 17,496,140.38 in cash.
From January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 the following transactions have been carried out:
3,066 purchases;
1,725 sales.
During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:
637,750 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 25,017,697.52 purchases;
332,060 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 13,227,408.67 sales.
###
