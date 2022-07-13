Dassault Systèmes: Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — July 13, 2022

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on June 30, 2022 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

519,175 Dassault Systèmes shares, and

€ 13,616,230.41 in cash.

It is reminded that:

1. at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





0 Dassault Systèmes shares;





€ 10,000,000 in cash.

2. Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





3. Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





4. At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;

€ 17,496,140.38 in cash.





From January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 the following transactions have been carried out:

3,066 purchases;

1,725 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

637,750 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 25,017,697.52 purchases;

332,060 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 13,227,408.67 sales.

PURCHASES SALES Date Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Total 3,066 637,750 25,017,697.52 1,725 332,060 13,227,408.67 26/01/2022 237 25,000 1,055,242.59 0 0 0 27/01/2022 341 50,000 2,063,653.4 0 0 0 28/01/2022 213 48,000 1,944,770 169 18,000 736,027.2 31/01/2022 0 0 0 57 25,000 1,050,885 01/02/2022 195 62,000 2,611,064 82 20,000 851,050 02/02/2022 0 0 0 299 56,000 2,396,662.65 03/02/2022 450 80,000 3,386,156.32 7 2,000 86,200 04/02/2022 0 0 0 14 14,688 619,833.6 08/02/2022 168 40,000 1,656,937.5 10 655 27,739.25 09/02/2022 0 0 0 206 40,000 1,692,793.76 10/02/2022 88 19,500 813,653.05 41 9,500 403,468.05 11/02/2022 216 50,000 2,050,267.9 9 1,500 62,242.5 14/02/2022 185 50,000 1,986,215 44 11,500 460,262.5 15/02/2022 6 1,500 60,150 72 16,420 669,112.5 13/06/2022 252 47,500 1,644,223.41 0 0 0 20/06/2022 126 20,000 674,247.5 29 6,000 204,490 21/06/2022 20 3,000 102,078.6 61 7,000 239,624.39 22/06/2022 175 27,500 920,190.75 35 5,000 170,577.5 23/06/2022 49 8,000 271,247.5 82 15,000 518,238.95 24/06/2022 0 0 0 105 20,000 722,707.24 27/06/2022 39 30,000 1,087,513.75 117 16,958 622,110.78 28/06/2022 137 25,000 907,473.75 134 18,000 657,641.25 29/06/2022 53 24,565 868,825.75 150 23,839 860,166.55 30/06/2022 116 26,185 913,786.75 2 5,000 175,575

