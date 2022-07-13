Log in
    DSY1   FR0000130650

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE

(DSY1)
End-of-day quote Deutsche Boerse AG  -  2022-07-11
36.65 EUR   +0.11%
36.65 EUR   +0.11%
09:45aDASSAULT SYSTÈMES : Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA
AQ
07/07Cabinets.com Selects Dassault Systèmes’ 3D Planner “HomeByMe for Kitchen Retailers” to Transform the Kitchen Market
CI
07/01Medidata Announces Rapid Expansion of its Sensor Cloud Network with the Addition of Ten Health Technology Innovators
AQ
Dassault Systèmes: Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

07/13/2022 | 09:46am EDT
Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceJuly 13, 2022

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on June 30, 2022 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

  •          519,175 Dassault Systèmes shares, and
  • € 13,616,230.41 in cash.

It is reminded that:

      1.   at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 0 Dassault Systèmes shares;

  • € 10,000,000 in cash.

       2.   Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.


      3.   Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.


      4.   At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;
  • € 17,496,140.38 in cash.

From January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 the following transactions have been carried out:

  • 3,066 purchases;
  • 1,725 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

  • 637,750 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 25,017,697.52 purchases;
  • 332,060 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 13,227,408.67 sales.

###

PURCHASESSALES
DateTransactions quantitySecurities quantityCapital in EURTransactions quantitySecurities quantityCapital in EUR
Total3,066637,75025,017,697.521,725332,06013,227,408.67
26/01/202223725,0001,055,242.59000
27/01/202234150,0002,063,653.4000
28/01/202221348,0001,944,77016918,000736,027.2
31/01/20220005725,0001,050,885
01/02/202219562,0002,611,0648220,000851,050
02/02/202200029956,0002,396,662.65
03/02/202245080,0003,386,156.3272,00086,200
04/02/20220001414,688619,833.6
08/02/202216840,0001,656,937.51065527,739.25
09/02/202200020640,0001,692,793.76
10/02/20228819,500813,653.05419,500403,468.05
11/02/202221650,0002,050,267.991,50062,242.5
14/02/202218550,0001,986,2154411,500460,262.5
15/02/202261,50060,1507216,420669,112.5
13/06/202225247,5001,644,223.41000
20/06/202212620,000674,247.5296,000204,490
21/06/2022203,000102,078.6617,000239,624.39
22/06/202217527,500920,190.75355,000170,577.5
23/06/2022498,000271,247.58215,000518,238.95
24/06/202200010520,000722,707.24
27/06/20223930,0001,087,513.7511716,958622,110.78
28/06/202213725,000907,473.7513418,000657,641.25
29/06/20225324,565868,825.7515023,839860,166.55
30/06/202211626,185913,786.7525,000175,575

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers.  Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations’ Contacts
François-José BORDONADO / Béatrix MARTINEZ
investors@3ds.com
+33 (0)1 61 62 69 24
USA & Canada: callie.gauzer@3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

