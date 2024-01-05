Dassault Systèmes: Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Official DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE press release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — January 5, 2024

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on December 31, 2023 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

400,987.00 Dassault Systèmes shares, and

€ 20,906,622.09 in cash.

It is reminded that:

1. at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





0 Dassault Systèmes shares;





€ 10,000,000 in cash.

2. Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





3. Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





4. At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;

€ 17,496,140.38 in cash.





From July 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 the following transactions have been carried out:

13,160 purchases;

14,893 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

2,079,273 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 80,217,511.45 purchases;

2,190,851 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 85,515,021.2 sales.

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens.

Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting

Béatrix Martinez : Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

+33 1 61 62 40 73 / 69 24 Jamie Ricketts : +44 20 3727 1600

investors@3ds.com Tom Blundell: +44 20 3727 1600

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France

Arnaud Malherbe: +33 1 61 62 87 73

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

PURCHASES SALES Date Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Total 13,160 2,079,273 80,217,511.45 14,893 2,190,851 85,515,021.20 03/07/2023 91 15,000 603,862.07 0 0 0 04/07/2023 120 16,500 662,396.44 77 13,250 532,801.25 05/07/2023 179 25,000 998,605.00 83 9,250 370,522.80 06/07/2023 265 35,250 1,384,847.67 69 10,000 397,198.75 07/07/2023 147 23,850 928,043.75 161 23,850 931,302.40 10/07/2023 83 13,750 534,326.25 162 21,300 830,252.25 11/07/2023 99 18,250 720,361.25 168 30,000 1,187,078.75 12/07/2023 3 750 29,583.75 158 23,250 929,763.75 13/07/2023 10 2,703 109,940.30 131 39,000 1,590,381.69 14/07/2023 36 8,797 358,327.75 10 1,500 61,275.00 17/07/2023 177 29,120 1,184,735.50 170 24,000 979,320.00 18/07/2023 160 24,000 977,370.00 161 21,750 887,186.25 19/07/2023 23 2,750 113,150.00 200 24,500 1,010,015.61 20/07/2023 245 31,396 1,280,492.20 96 10,000 408,496.25 21/07/2023 136 25,000 1,008,423.85 138 20,750 839,527.38 24/07/2023 207 25,000 1,009,802.94 122 14,500 588,405.01 25/07/2023 139 45,000 1,718,955.00 72 9,000 347,047.50 26/07/2023 133 21,750 819,603.75 35 3,750 142,537.50 11/08/2023 240 35,750 1,326,561.25 6 750 28,218.75 14/08/2023 87 10,339 379,245.89 83 12,000 441,570.00 15/08/2023 127 15,750 579,682.50 81 13,000 479,155.00 16/08/2023 12 3,000 110,186.25 15 2,250 82,897.50 23/08/2023 8 4,500 162,168.75 57 8,250 298,233.75 24/08/2023 39 14,250 514,878.75 61 10,500 383,445.00 25/08/2023 44 17,250 615,611.25 103 14,250 510,465.00 28/08/2023 22 11,250 405,356.25 106 18,750 677,181.20 29/08/2023 42 15,750 572,505.00 140 21,000 764,865.00 30/08/2023 53 14,250 520,038.75 94 14,250 520,867.50 31/08/2023 15 7,500 274,125.00 56 9,000 329,684.81 01/09/2023 52 21,750 793,402.50 108 19,500 712,572.66 04/09/2023 94 12,500 458,697.50 140 19,250 706,980.00 05/09/2023 109 21,500 780,883.45 129 17,250 629,073.75 06/09/2023 145 23,750 864,901.25 145 20,750 757,083.75 07/09/2023 162 27,250 990,405.40 191 25,000 910,384.35 08/09/2023 149 22,744 828,046.30 137 22,000 802,740.10 11/09/2023 142 20,750 754,781.25 128 17,750 648,178.75 12/09/2023 77 26,750 959,667.50 17 3,000 108,780.00 13/09/2023 141 27,750 977,417.45 105 15,500 546,951.25 14/09/2023 151 25,750 904,657.50 144 22,750 802,275.00 15/09/2023 149 21,500 763,703.75 162 21,250 760,930.50 18/09/2023 147 21,750 767,508.75 91 15,750 558,770.00 19/09/2023 159 29,500 1,029,942.50 87 12,250 429,925.00 20/09/2023 32 4,500 156,495.00 179 23,750 831,601.25 21/09/2023 123 21,750 755,195.00 47 7,500 261,903.75 22/09/2023 53 10,000 345,782.50 120 17,250 602,190.00 25/09/2023 140 21,750 755,160.00 113 15,000 522,532.50 26/09/2023 160 28,000 966,109.74 63 10,000 346,242.50 27/09/2023 146 17,250 599,790.59 150 20,250 705,498.75 28/09/2023 162 25,000 863,786.11 204 26,500 918,707.50 29/09/2023 60 8,750 308,355.00 211 31,500 1,111,671.65 02/10/2023 156 21,750 774,593.75 202 30,000 1,073,235.29 03/10/2023 223 30,500 1,079,412.10 108 14,250 505,227.50 04/10/2023 174 30,000 1,051,788.75 208 27,000 949,397.50 05/10/2023 180 26,750 941,696.52 206 25,750 908,051.37 06/10/2023 64 9,750 347,148.75 274 36,500 1,306,827.50 09/10/2023 160 23,500 844,143.75 138 14,500 522,901.02 10/10/2023 0 0 0 205 25,750 937,937.50 11/10/2023 16 2,250 82,893.75 99 13,450 496,682.75 12/10/2023 186 25,000 923,287.28 180 25,000 925,803.55 13/10/2023 256 42,000 1,524,737.12 56 7,500 274,684.10 16/10/2023 222 26,500 948,002.50 152 23,500 842,276.25 17/10/2023 217 32,500 1,149,378.75 131 20,000 708,840.00 18/10/2023 147 22,250 787,022.50 86 15,965 567,282.25 19/10/2023 192 35,000 1,228,960.00 106 16,500 584,670.00 20/10/2023 226 40,000 1,369,411.25 92 12,750 438,705.00 23/10/2023 149 21,000 710,887.50 178 23,000 781,268.75 24/10/2023 49 8,000 274,168.75 253 34,250 1,183,314.62 25/10/2023 0 0 0 269 63,250 2,325,210.00 26/10/2023 95 36,750 1,382,770.33 330 41,250 1,558,823.78 27/10/2023 35 10,750 405,211.25 136 41,120 1,555,637.99 30/10/2023 73 14,500 562,358.75 200 30,750 1,195,522.58 31/10/2023 167 25,000 969,130.92 182 25,000 971,298.75 01/11/2023 78 11,500 444,346.80 146 20,250 787,305.37 02/11/2023 147 22,250 872,903.40 140 20,056 790,821.47 03/11/2023 105 12,934 503,192.53 179 22,250 870,172.49 06/11/2023 96 12,000 475,786.49 176 27,250 1,081,920.08 07/11/2023 149 21,500 860,264.50 131 23,500 941,168.75 08/11/2023 171 25,000 1,001,395.53 182 27,190 1,090,069.91 09/11/2023 42 5,250 210,565.00 137 24,250 979,023.75 10/11/2023 140 27,750 1,113,852.18 155 23,500 947,361.95 13/11/2023 116 16,250 659,751.42 160 22,250 905,196.25 14/11/2023 69 7,390 301,328.04 201 30,622 1,262,103.01 15/11/2023 117 15,250 637,916.74 179 27,000 1,131,338.52 16/11/2023 161 21,000 878,115.00 101 16,500 691,657.50 17/11/2023 38 5,000 209,780.94 137 20,000 839,973.75 20/11/2023 76 10,500 442,622.70 100 33,750 1,431,152.50 21/11/2023 118 18,000 764,896.77 116 15,750 671,218.09 22/11/2023 113 16,750 715,548.75 184 25,000 1,069,624.94 23/11/2023 60 11,250 480,278.76 119 15,750 673,837.50 24/11/2023 187 23,250 991,488.75 122 14,500 619,225.01 27/11/2023 127 16,750 715,280.50 115 17,500 749,056.25 28/11/2023 58 10,500 445,449.63 115 15,500 660,146.25 29/11/2023 80 10,750 463,130.00 116 19,250 830,020.00 30/11/2023 119 19,750 848,790.00 89 14,250 613,856.07 01/12/2023 72 12,250 528,520.00 167 24,250 1,048,077.50 04/12/2023 125 16,000 691,790.34 83 10,000 433,698.83 05/12/2023 74 10,750 464,765.19 176 21,500 931,526.83 06/12/2023 15 2,250 98,175.00 128 18,250 799,476.25 07/12/2023 122 17,000 742,821.82 94 13,000 569,567.50 08/12/2023 115 16,500 728,467.99 129 21,750 960,431.25 11/12/2023 88 11,000 488,447.50 152 20,000 889,974.12 12/12/2023 49 6,750 300,086.46 176 22,750 1,015,601.43 13/12/2023 162 22,500 1,003,747.00 43 10,000 447,400.14 14/12/2023 249 32,000 1,416,902.25 77 11,750 527,905.00 15/12/2023 92 12,750 553,965.00 256 30,250 1,323,768.21 18/12/2023 116 16,750 735,687.50 150 18,750 824,857.50 19/12/2023 197 20,750 920,987.98 161 23,750 1,055,557.50 20/12/2023 122 14,250 630,256.24 142 22,298 990,212.63 21/12/2023 87 10,500 467,407.50 104 13,250 591,547.50 22/12/2023 130 20,000 889,863.75 125 18,250 813,335.66 27/12/2023 134 16,500 737,872.38 161 20,750 929,432.38 28/12/2023 272 31,250 1,387,010.20 45 3,750 167,668.05 29/12/2023 90 11,500 509,172.50 147 16,250 720,446.80

