    DSY1   FR0000130650

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE

(DSY1)
End-of-day quote Deutsche Boerse AG  -  2022-10-31
33.51 EUR   -1.21%
33.51 EUR   -1.21%
10:31aDassault Systèmes : disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
10:30aDassault Systèmes : disclosure of trading in own shares
AQ
10/28Defence group Saab sees years of growth ahead as military tensions rise
RE
Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

11/02/2022 | 10:31am EDT
Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceNovember 2, 2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 19, 2022)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: October 27 to October 28, 2022

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8627-Oct-22FR0014003TT831877334,5586XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8627-Oct-22FR0014003TT820843034,5372DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8627-Oct-22FR0014003TT81524934,5286TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8627-Oct-22FR0014003TT83297434,5410AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8628-Oct-22FR0014003TT828000034,5584XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8628-Oct-22FR0014003TT84457434,5478DXE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investors Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com  

###

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers.  Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations’ Contacts
François-José BORDONADO / Béatrix MARTINEZ
investors@3ds.com
+33 (0)1 61 62 69 24
USA & Canada: callie.gauzer@3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

