Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — August 7, 2023
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: August 1 to August 4, 2023
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|1-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|225,000
|38.6799
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|1-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|98,500
|38.6903
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|1-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|12,000
|38.6591
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|1-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|22,500
|38.6784
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|247,000
|38.2547
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|116,000
|38.2411
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|12,000
|38.2497
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|24,000
|38.2483
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|254,000
|37.8302
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|119,700
|37.8299
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|12,900
|37.7964
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|25,800
|37.8321
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|253,150
|37.7071
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|119,500
|37.7076
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|13,250
|37.7086
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|26,750
|37.7051
|AQE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com
