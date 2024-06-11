Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — June 11, 2024
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2024)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: June 4 to June 5, 2024
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Jun-24
|FR0014003TT8
|337 544
|37,1042
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Jun-24
|FR0014003TT8
|165 243
|37,1767
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Jun-24
|FR0014003TT8
|18 858
|37,0657
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Jun-24
|FR0014003TT8
|36 966
|37,1329
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Jun-24
|FR0014003TT8
|808 418
|37,0117
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|9695002I9DJHZ3449O66
|4-Jun-24
|FR0014003TT8
|429 348
|37,0214
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Jun-24
|FR0014003TT8
|183 623
|37,5005
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Jun-24
|FR0014003TT8
|20 000
|37,7045
|DXE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES
Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens.
Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com
