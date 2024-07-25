Dassault Systèmes: 10% increase in first-half EPS
Also at constant exchange rates, total sales increased by 5% to three billion euros, including software sales up 5% to 2.7 billion, an amount now 82% made up of recurring revenues.
Dassault Systèmes also confirms its adjusted outlook for 2024, expecting total sales growth of between 6 and 8%, an operating margin of between 32 and 32.4% and EPS growth of between 8 and 11%.
In addition, the group reports that Eisai has chosen Medidata Clinical Data Studio, its recently announced AI-based solution, to monitor its clinical data, facilitate clinical trial execution and enhance the patient experience.
