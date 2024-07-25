Dassault Systèmes: 10% increase in first-half EPS

In line with its preliminary announcement, Dassault Systèmes is reporting non-IFRS EPS of 0.60 euro for the first half of 2024, up 10% at constant exchange rates, with a non-IFRS operating margin of 30.5% versus 31% for the same period in 2023.



Also at constant exchange rates, total sales increased by 5% to three billion euros, including software sales up 5% to 2.7 billion, an amount now 82% made up of recurring revenues.



Dassault Systèmes also confirms its adjusted outlook for 2024, expecting total sales growth of between 6 and 8%, an operating margin of between 32 and 32.4% and EPS growth of between 8 and 11%.



In addition, the group reports that Eisai has chosen Medidata Clinical Data Studio, its recently announced AI-based solution, to monitor its clinical data, facilitate clinical trial execution and enhance the patient experience.



