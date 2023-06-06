Advanced search
    DSY   FR0014003TT8

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE

(DSY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:13:14 2023-06-06 am EDT
41.41 EUR   -0.05%
Dassault Systemes : 2023 Shareholders meeting - Voting results

06/06/2023 | 02:40am EDT
Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 24, 2023

Voting results

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company was held on May 24, 2023. The resolutions submitted to the vote of the Shareholders have been adopted as below.

Total number of shares with voting rights2

Number of shareholders present, represented, represented by the Chairman of the Board or voting by post

Number of votes of shareholders present, represented, represented by the Chairman of theBoard or voting by post

For all resolutions except the

For the resolution 31

resolution 3

1,315,147,727

1,315,147,727

8,027

8,029

1,784,860,415

1,784,865,292

Ordinary General Meeting

Number of

Part of the

For

Against

Abstention

share

Total

shares

capital

number of

represented

Adopted Resolutions

represente

Number of

Number of

Number

votes taken

by the

%

%

%

d by the

votes

votes

of votes

into account3

expressed

expressed

votes

votes4

1

Approval of the parent company annual financial

1,780,292,141

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,777,899,805

99.87%

2,392,336

0.13%

4,573,151

-

statements for the year ended on December 31, 2022

2

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for

1,782,471,835

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,782,363,738

>99.99%

108,097

<0.01%

2,393,457

-

the year ended on December 31, 2022

3

Allocation of profit for the year ended on December

1,784,786,473

1,129,859,669

84.589%

1,782,686,934

99.88%

2,099,539

0.12%

73,942

-

31, 2022

4

Related-party agreements (conventions réglementées)

1,784,782,227

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,784,728,764

> 99.99%

53,463

< 0.01%

83,065

-

5

Re-appointment of the Principal Statutory Auditor

1,784,784,026

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,725,723,006

96.69%

59,061,020

3.31%

81,266

  1. As per article 11 of the by-laws of the company, in case of stripping of the ownership of the shares, the voting right attached to the share belongs to the bare owner, except for the decisions relating to the allocation of profits for which it belongs to the beneficial owner.
  2. Total number of shares with a voting right as of the Record Date (May 22, 2023 at 0:00 am, Paris time).
  3. It is reminded that pursuant to the applicable legal provisions and article 29, para 3 of the by-laws of the company, for the calculation of the majority, the votes taken into account shall not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has returned a blank or spoilt ballot paper.
  4. Based on the total number of shares with a voting right as of the Record Date.

1

Number of

Part of the

For

Against

Abstention

share

Total

shares

capital

number of

represented

Adopted Resolutions

represente

Number of

Number of

Number

votes taken

by the

%

%

%

d by the

votes

votes

of votes

into account3

expressed

expressed

votes

votes4

6

Compensation Policy for corporate officers

1,784,577,655

1,129,862,246

84.590 %

1,466,492,138

82.18%

318,085,517

17.82%

287,637

-

Compensation elements paid in 2022 to Mr. Charles

7

Edelstenne, Chairman of the Board of Directors until

1,784,517,108

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,752,657,702

98.21%

31,859,406

1.79%

348,184

-

January 8, 2023

Compensation elements paid in 2022 to Mr. Bernard

8

Charlès, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and

1,771,820,995

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,581,869,996

89.28%

189,950,999

10.72%

13,044,297

-

Chief Executive Officer until January 8, 2023

Approval of the information contained in the

corporate governance report and relating to the

9

compensation of the corporate officers (mandataires

1,784,591,853

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,468,394,061

82.28%

316,197,792

17.72%

273,439

-

sociaux) (Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial

Code)

10

Reappointment of Ms. Catherine Dassault

1,784,371,320

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,750,981,734

98.13%

33,389,586

1.87%

493,972

-

11

Appointment of a new director

1,783,868,474

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,782,859,027

99.94%

1,009,447

0.06%

996,818

-

12

Authorization to repurchase Dassault Systèmes'

1,784,603,668

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,774,025,034

99.41%

10,578,634

0.59%

261,624

-

shares

Extraordinary General Meeting

Number of

Part of the

For

Against

Abstention

share

Total

shares

capital

number of

represented

Adopted Resolutions

represente

Number of

Number of

Number

votes taken

by the

%

%

%

d by the

votes

votes

of votes

into account5

expressed

expressed

votes

votes6

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to

13

reduce the share capital by cancellation of previously

1,784,814,253

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,780,735,863

99.77%

4,078,390

0.23%

51,039

-

repurchased shares in the framework of the share

buyback program

  1. It is reminded that pursuant to the applicable legal provisions and article 29, para 3 of the by-laws of the company, for the calculation of the majority, the votes taken into account shall not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has returned a blank or spoilt ballot paper.
  2. Based on the total number of shares with a voting right as of the Record Date.

2

Number of

Part of the

For

Against

Abstention

share

Total

shares

capital

number of

represented

Adopted Resolutions

represente

Number of

Number of

Number

votes taken

by the

%

%

%

d by the

votes

votes

of votes

into account5

expressed

expressed

votes

votes6

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of

Directors to increase the share capital by issuing

shares or equity securities giving access to other

14

equity securities of

the Company

or giving

1,784,834,652

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,783,572,947

99.93%

1,261,705

0.07%

30,640

-

entitlement to the allocation of debt securities and to

issue marketable securities giving access to the

Company's equity securities to be issued, with

preferential subscription rights for shareholders

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of

Directors to increase the share capital by issuing

shares or equity securities giving access to other

equity securities of the Company or giving

15

entitlement to the allocation of debt securities and to

1,784,834,831

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,759,515,916

98.58%

25,318,915

1.42%

30,461

-

issue securities giving access to equity securities to be

issued, without preferential subscription rights for

shareholders and by way of a public offering other

than those referred to in Article L. 411-2 1° of the

French Monetary and Financial Code

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of

Directors to increase the share capital by issuing

shares or equity securities giving access to other

equity securities or giving entitlement to the

16

allocation of debt securities and to issue marketable

1,784,834,990

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,733,519,385

97.12%

51,315,605

2.88%

30,302

-

securities giving access to equity securities to be

issued, without preferential subscription rights for

shareholders, under a public offering referred to in

Article L. 411-2-1 of the French Monetary and

Financial Code

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of

17

Directors to increase the number of securities to be

1,782,590,201

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,723,126,570

96.66%

59,463,631

3.34%

2,275,091

-

issued in the event of a share capital increase with or

without preferential subscription rights

Delegation

of

authority granted to the Board of

18

Directors

to

increase

the share

capital by

1,784,840,576

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,784,559,761

99.98%

280,815

0.02%

24,716

-

incorporation of reserves, profits or premiums

3

Number of

Part of the

For

Against

Abstention

share

Total

shares

capital

number of

represented

Adopted Resolutions

represente

Number of

Number of

Number

votes taken

by the

%

%

%

d by the

votes

votes

of votes

into account7

expressed

expressed

votes

votes8

Delegation of powers granted to the Board of

Directors to increase the share capital by issuing

shares or equity securities giving access to other

19

equity

securities or

giving

entitlement

to the

1,784,730,460

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,755,836,222

98.38%

28,894,238

1.62%

134,832

-

allocation of debt securities as well as to marketable

securities giving access to equity securities to be

issued, up to a maximum of 10%, to remunerate

contributions in kind of shares

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to

allocate Company shares to

corporate

officers

20

(mandataires sociaux) and employees of the Company

1,784,706,719

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,663,400,279

93.20%

121,306,440

6.80%

158,573

-

and its affiliated companies, entailing automatically

that

shareholders

waive

their

preferential

subscription rights

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to

grant share subscription and purchase options to

21

executive officers and employees of the Company and

1,784,633,491

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,717,376,266

96.23%

67,257,225

3.77%

231,801

-

its affiliated companies entailing that shareholders

waive their preferential subscription rights

Authorization of the Board of Directors to increase the

22

share capital for the benefit of members of a corporate

1,784,787,603

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,783,821,682

99.95%

965,921

0.05%

77,689

-

savings plan, without preferential subscription rights

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of

Directors to increase the share capital for the benefit

23

of a category of beneficiaries, without preferential

1,784,789,286

1,129,862,246

84.590%

1,783,810,663

99.95%

978,623

0.05%

76,006

-

subscription rights, under an employee shareholding

plan

  1. It is reminded that pursuant to the applicable legal provisions and article 29, para 3 of the by-laws of the company, for the calculation of the majority, the votes taken into account shall not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has returned a blank or spoilt ballot paper.
  2. Based on the total number of shares with a voting right as of the Record Date.

4

Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

Number of

Part of the

Pour

Contre

Abstention

share

Total

shares

capital

number of

represented

Adopted Resolutions

represente

Number of

Number

Number

votes taken

by the

%

%

%

d by the

votes

of votes

of votes

into account9

expressed

expressed

votes

votes10

24

Powers for formalities

1,784,791,593

1,129,862,246

84.590 %

1,784,777,918

>99.99 %

13,675

<0.01 %

73,699

-

  1. It is reminded that pursuant to the applicable legal provisions and article 29, para 3 of the by-laws of the company, for the calculation of the majority, the votes taken into account shall not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has returned a blank or spoilt ballot paper.
  2. Based on the total number of shares with a voting right as of the Record Date.

5

Disclaimer

Dassault Systèmes SE published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 06:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 983 M 6 409 M 6 409 M
Net income 2023 1 132 M 1 213 M 1 213 M
Net cash 2023 1 042 M 1 117 M 1 117 M
P/E ratio 2023 48,4x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 54 453 M 58 332 M 58 332 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,93x
EV / Sales 2024 7,99x
Nbr of Employees 24 753
Free-Float 49,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 41,43 €
Average target price 40,28 €
Spread / Average Target -2,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Charlès Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Florack President
Rouven Bergmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurence Barthès Executive VP, Chief People & Information Officer
Florence Hu Aubigny Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.68%58 332
MICROSOFT CORPORATION40.08%2 497 878
SYNOPSYS INC.40.99%68 496
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.98%63 353
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION42.42%47 102
THE TRADE DESK, INC.68.12%36 845
