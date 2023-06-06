Dassault Systemes : 2023 Shareholders meeting - Voting results

As per article 11 of the by-laws of the company, in case of stripping of the ownership of the shares, the voting right attached to the share belongs to the bare owner, except for the decisions relating to the allocation of profits for which it belongs to the beneficial owner.
Total number of shares with a voting right as of the Record Date (May 22, 2023 at 0:00 am, Paris time).
It is reminded that pursuant to the applicable legal provisions and article 29, para 3 of the by-laws of the company, for the calculation of the majority, the votes taken into account shall not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has returned a blank or spoilt ballot paper.
Based on the total number of shares with a voting right as of the Record Date.
1
Number of
Part of the
For
Against
Abstention
share
Total
shares
capital
number of
represented
N°
Adopted Resolutions
represente
Number of
Number of
Number
votes taken
by the
%
%
%
d by the
votes
votes
of votes
into account3
expressed
expressed
votes
votes4
6
Compensation Policy for corporate officers
1,784,577,655
1,129,862,246
84.590 %
1,466,492,138
82.18%
318,085,517
17.82%
287,637
-
Compensation elements paid in 2022 to Mr. Charles
7
Edelstenne, Chairman of the Board of Directors until
1,784,517,108
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,752,657,702
98.21%
31,859,406
1.79%
348,184
-
January 8, 2023
Compensation elements paid in 2022 to Mr. Bernard
8
Charlès, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and
1,771,820,995
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,581,869,996
89.28%
189,950,999
10.72%
13,044,297
-
Chief Executive Officer until January 8, 2023
Approval of the information contained in the
corporate governance report and relating to the
9
compensation of the corporate officers (mandataires
1,784,591,853
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,468,394,061
82.28%
316,197,792
17.72%
273,439
-
sociaux) (Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial
Code)
10
Reappointment of Ms. Catherine Dassault
1,784,371,320
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,750,981,734
98.13%
33,389,586
1.87%
493,972
-
11
Appointment of a new director
1,783,868,474
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,782,859,027
99.94%
1,009,447
0.06%
996,818
-
12
Authorization to repurchase Dassault Systèmes'
1,784,603,668
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,774,025,034
99.41%
10,578,634
0.59%
261,624
-
shares
Extraordinary General Meeting
Number of
Part of the
For
Against
Abstention
share
Total
shares
capital
number of
represented
N°
Adopted Resolutions
represente
Number of
Number of
Number
votes taken
by the
%
%
%
d by the
votes
votes
of votes
into account5
expressed
expressed
votes
votes6
Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to
13
reduce the share capital by cancellation of previously
1,784,814,253
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,780,735,863
99.77%
4,078,390
0.23%
51,039
-
repurchased shares in the framework of the share
buyback program
It is reminded that pursuant to the applicable legal provisions and article 29, para 3 of the by-laws of the company, for the calculation of the majority, the votes taken into account shall not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has returned a blank or spoilt ballot paper.
Based on the total number of shares with a voting right as of the Record Date.
2
Number of
Part of the
For
Against
Abstention
share
Total
shares
capital
number of
represented
N°
Adopted Resolutions
represente
Number of
Number of
Number
votes taken
by the
%
%
%
d by the
votes
votes
of votes
into account5
expressed
expressed
votes
votes6
Delegation of authority granted to the Board of
Directors to increase the share capital by issuing
shares or equity securities giving access to other
14
equity securities of
the Company
or giving
1,784,834,652
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,783,572,947
99.93%
1,261,705
0.07%
30,640
-
entitlement to the allocation of debt securities and to
issue marketable securities giving access to the
Company's equity securities to be issued, with
preferential subscription rights for shareholders
Delegation of authority granted to the Board of
Directors to increase the share capital by issuing
shares or equity securities giving access to other
equity securities of the Company or giving
15
entitlement to the allocation of debt securities and to
1,784,834,831
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,759,515,916
98.58%
25,318,915
1.42%
30,461
-
issue securities giving access to equity securities to be
issued, without preferential subscription rights for
shareholders and by way of a public offering other
than those referred to in Article L. 411-2 1° of the
French Monetary and Financial Code
Delegation of authority granted to the Board of
Directors to increase the share capital by issuing
shares or equity securities giving access to other
equity securities or giving entitlement to the
16
allocation of debt securities and to issue marketable
1,784,834,990
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,733,519,385
97.12%
51,315,605
2.88%
30,302
-
securities giving access to equity securities to be
issued, without preferential subscription rights for
shareholders, under a public offering referred to in
Article L. 411-2-1 of the French Monetary and
Financial Code
Delegation of authority granted to the Board of
17
Directors to increase the number of securities to be
1,782,590,201
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,723,126,570
96.66%
59,463,631
3.34%
2,275,091
-
issued in the event of a share capital increase with or
without preferential subscription rights
Delegation
of
authority granted to the Board of
18
Directors
to
increase
the share
capital by
1,784,840,576
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,784,559,761
99.98%
280,815
0.02%
24,716
-
incorporation of reserves, profits or premiums
3
Number of
Part of the
For
Against
Abstention
share
Total
shares
capital
number of
represented
N°
Adopted Resolutions
represente
Number of
Number of
Number
votes taken
by the
%
%
%
d by the
votes
votes
of votes
into account7
expressed
expressed
votes
votes8
Delegation of powers granted to the Board of
Directors to increase the share capital by issuing
shares or equity securities giving access to other
19
equity
securities or
giving
entitlement
to the
1,784,730,460
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,755,836,222
98.38%
28,894,238
1.62%
134,832
-
allocation of debt securities as well as to marketable
securities giving access to equity securities to be
issued, up to a maximum of 10%, to remunerate
contributions in kind of shares
Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to
allocate Company shares to
corporate
officers
20
(mandataires sociaux) and employees of the Company
1,784,706,719
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,663,400,279
93.20%
121,306,440
6.80%
158,573
-
and its affiliated companies, entailing automatically
that
shareholders
waive
their
preferential
subscription rights
Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to
grant share subscription and purchase options to
21
executive officers and employees of the Company and
1,784,633,491
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,717,376,266
96.23%
67,257,225
3.77%
231,801
-
its affiliated companies entailing that shareholders
waive their preferential subscription rights
Authorization of the Board of Directors to increase the
22
share capital for the benefit of members of a corporate
1,784,787,603
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,783,821,682
99.95%
965,921
0.05%
77,689
-
savings plan, without preferential subscription rights
Delegation of authority granted to the Board of
Directors to increase the share capital for the benefit
23
of a category of beneficiaries, without preferential
1,784,789,286
1,129,862,246
84.590%
1,783,810,663
99.95%
978,623
0.05%
76,006
-
subscription rights, under an employee shareholding
plan
It is reminded that pursuant to the applicable legal provisions and article 29, para 3 of the by-laws of the company, for the calculation of the majority, the votes taken into account shall not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has returned a blank or spoilt ballot paper.
Based on the total number of shares with a voting right as of the Record Date.
4
Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting
Number of
Part of the
Pour
Contre
Abstention
share
Total
shares
capital
number of
represented
N°
Adopted Resolutions
represente
Number of
Number
Number
votes taken
by the
%
%
%
d by the
votes
of votes
of votes
into account9
expressed
expressed
votes
votes10
24
Powers for formalities
1,784,791,593
1,129,862,246
84.590 %
1,784,777,918
>99.99 %
13,675
<0.01 %
73,699
-
It is reminded that pursuant to the applicable legal provisions and article 29, para 3 of the by-laws of the company, for the calculation of the majority, the votes taken into account shall not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has returned a blank or spoilt ballot paper.
Based on the total number of shares with a voting right as of the Record Date.
Dassault Systèmes SE published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 06:39:08 UTC.