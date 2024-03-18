We believe that the industry can be the solution to circularity provided it reaches a new balance. All industries will have to go through this metamorphosis and Dassault Systèmes is mission critical for businesses to imagine, create, and deliver generative experiences to their consumers, patients, workers, citizens, and society at large.

As virtualization is the catalyst and enabler of the Generative Economy, we want to push our Virtual Twin Experience approach further. Indeed, mobility is not about devices only, it's about environments involving passengers, vehicles, buildings, and air quality. Cancer is not just cells: it's the effect of an organic process, and to better heal cancer, we need to understand it in a more holistic manner. For all this, we have to connect multiple Virtual Twin Experiences together.

This is what we call UNIV+RSES, a combination of multiple virtual twins, unifying all stakeholders, knowledge and know-how, and virtual and real.

The IFWE Loop is our lever in the short and mid-term to allow our customers achieve this strategic move. For 40 years, Dassault Systèmes has powered the spiral of innovation, guiding innovation from design to manufacturing. Today, as our most advanced clients already think in terms of lifecycle and systems of systems, we extend this journey into an infinite loop by seamlessly connecting the virtual and the real with real-world data. In the Generative Economy, we can take advantage of data science to innovate and improve the users experience. This opens up new possibilities, such as giving life to things: powered by real-world data, physical objects become augmented objects. Cars can be monitored and optimized in real-time through their virtual counterpart. This will enable 'software-defined experiences', shifting the value from physical assets to software, all the while empowering our clients to establish direct connections with their end customers, providing tailored experiences. Crucially, this software will be "cyber-software" to address cybersecurity. Dassault Systèmes brings together new ecosystems and fosters new public-private partnerships to tackle these challenges. In addition, it will be possible to generate multiple lives of the things - waste is becoming a resource for new products. It's the PLM of the 21st century: Dassault Systèmes invented Product Lifecycle Management in the 1990s, and now we virtualize the multiple cycles of lives of things.

Doing so, we aim to leverage the power of the numbers to broaden our value proposition and make generative innovation accessible to all business users, consumers, patients, and citizens. This will substantially expand our addressable market and serve as a catalyst for accelerating top-line growth.