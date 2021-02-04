Dassault Systemes : 4Q Operating Profit Rises; Issues 1Q Outlook

By Mauro Orru



Dassault Systemes SE said Thursday that operating profit and revenue rose in the fourth quarter of 2020, and the company issued guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2021.

Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the French software maker posted operating profit of 438.5 million euros ($527.7 million), compared with EUR407.8 million a year earlier, while operating margin rose to 36.0% from 33.6%.

Net profit climbed to EUR323 million from EUR316.6 million, it said.

Revenue increased slightly to EUR1.22 billion from EUR1.21 billion, with software revenue rising to EUR1.11 billion from EUR1.07 billion, it said. However, services revenue slid to EUR114 million from EUR146.6 million.

Dassault Systemes had expected fourth-quarter revenue between EUR1.19 billion and EUR1.22 billion, and operating margin in a range from 34.6% to 35.2%.

The company said it expects revenue for the first quarter of between EUR1.15 billion and EUR1.17 billion, and operating margin in a range from 30.4% to 31.1%.

Dassault Systemes projects 2021 revenue between EUR4.72 billion and EUR4.77 billion, and operating margin around 30.8%.

