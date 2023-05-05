Dassault Systemes : Convening notice issued in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of May 5, 2023

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital for the benefit of a category of beneficiaries, without preferential subscription rights, under an employee shareholding plan,

Authorization of the Board of Directors to increase the share capital for the benefit of members of a corporate savings plan, without preferential subscription rights,

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to grant share subscription and purchase options to executive officers and employees of the Company and its affiliated companies entailing that shareholders waive their preferential subscription rights,

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to allocate Company shares to corporate officers (

Delegation of powers granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares or equity securities giving access to other equity securities or giving entitlement to the allocation of debt securities as well as to marketable securities giving access to equity securities to be issued, up to a maximum of 10%, to remunerate contributions in kind of shares,

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by incorporation of reserves, profits or premiums,

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to increase the number of securities to be issued in the event of a share capital increase with or without preferential subscription rights,

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares or equity securities giving access to other equity securities or giving entitlement to the allocation of debt securities and to issue marketable securities giving access to equity securities to be issued, without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, under a public offering referred to in Article L.

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares or equity securities giving access to other equity securities of the Company or giving entitlement to the allocation of debt securities and to issue securities giving access to equity securities to be issued, without preferential subscription rights for shareholders and by way of a public offering other than those referred to in Article L.

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares or equity securities giving access to other equity securities of the Company or giving entitlement to the allocation of debt securities and to issue marketable securities giving access to the Company's equity securities to be issued, with preferential subscription rights for shareholders,

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by cancellation of previously repurchased shares in the framework of the share buyback program,

Approval of the information contained in the corporate governance report and relating to the compensation of corporate officers (

Compensation elements paid or granted in 2022 to Mr. Bernard Charlès, Vice chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer until January 8, 2023,

Compensation elements paid or granted in 2022 to Mr. Charles Edelstenne, Chairman of the Board of Directors until January 8, 2023,

The shareholders of Dassault Systèmes (the "Company") are informed that the Company's combined general meeting of shareholders will be held on Wednesday May 24, 2023 at 3:00 pm (Paris time) (the "General Meeting")-, at the registered office, 10 rue Marcel Dassault - 78140 Vélizy-Villacoublay, France with the agenda hereafter.

CONVENING NOTICE TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS

Translation for information purpose only

Both Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting:

24. Powers for formalities.

The text of the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors to the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023 is mentioned in the preliminary notification of the Company, published on April 17, 2023 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°46, advertisement n°2300921.

_____________

Each shareholder, regardless of the number of shares it holds, has the right to participate to the General Meeting.

In order to attend this General Meeting, shareholders have to evidence that they are registered personally or through a financial intermediary on the second business day preceding the General Meeting at 00:00 am, Paris time (i.e., on May 22, 2023 at 00:00 am, Paris time), whether in registered accounts held by the Company or in bearer accounts held by an accredited intermediary.

The registration of the shares in bearer accounts held by the accredited intermediary must be demonstrated by an attendance certificate (attestation de participation) issued by the latter.

To participate in this General Meeting, the shareholders may elect one of the following options:

physically attend the General Meeting; or voting by post or electronically via the VOTACCESS secured platform prior to the General Meeting , or giving a proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting or to any person of his/her choice.

Physical participation in the General Meeting

Shareholders willing to personally attend the General Meeting request an admission card:

for holders of registered shares , by sending their request to Société Générale, Service des Assemblées, CS 30812 - 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, France. These requests must be received by Société Générale, Service des Assemblées, to be taken into account, the third day prior to the General Meeting at the latest (i.e., at the latest on May 21, 2023 ) with a pre-paid envelop attached to the convening notice or by simple letter. This request can be carried out by forwarding the voting form on which the request for an admission card can also be found;

, by sending their request to Société Générale, Service des Assemblées, CS 30812 - 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, France. These requests must be received by Société Générale, Service des Assemblées, to be taken into account, the third day prior to the General Meeting at the latest (i.e., ) with a pre-paid envelop attached to the convening notice or by simple letter. This request can be carried out by forwarding the voting form on which the request for an admission card can also be found; for holders of bearer shares , by liaising with their accredited financial intermediary. A certificate is also provided to the shareholder willing to attend physically the General Meeting and who did not receive its admission card on the second business day at 00:00 am, Paris time prior to the General Meeting (i.e., on May 22, 2023 at 00:00 am ).

Shareholders who access to the VOTACCESS platform may request their admission card via this platform until May 23, 2023 at 3:00 pm Paris time.

Vote by post

For holders of bearer shares, the voting form will be forwarded to them upon request by simple letter to their accredited financial intermediary. The voting form will also be available on the website of Dassault Systèmes.

It is reminded that, according to the law and the by-laws:

request for voting form must be received by Société Générale at least six days prior to the date of the General Meeting, i.e., on May 18, 2023 at the latest;

prior to the date of the General Meeting, i.e., on at the latest; voting forms will only be taken into consideration if they are duly completed, signed and accompanied, as the case may be, by the attendance certificate (attestation de participation) and must be received by Société Générale, at least three days prior to the date of the General Meeting, i.e., on May 21, 2023 at the latest .

Vote by internet

Shareholders may vote electronically via the VOTACCESS platform which will be opened from May 5, 2023 at 9:00 am., Paris time, until May 23, 2023 at 3:00 pm, Paris time. Shareholders are advised not to wait until the last days before the General Meeting to enter their instructions.

Only the holders of bearer shares whose financial intermediaries have adhered to the VOTACCESS system and propose this service for this General Meeting, may get access to it. Financial intermediaries of holders of bearer shares who do not adhere to the VOTACCESS system or provide terms of use to access the voting platform shall inform them how to proceed.

The holder of registered shares shall connect to the website www.sharinbox.societegenerale.comusing his/her usual access code Sharinbox (reminded on the voting form attached to the notice of meeting or in the electronic communication if he/she has chosen this method) or his/her login e-mail (if he/she has already activated his/her Sharinbox by SG Market), then the password he/she already has.

The password to connect the website has been sent to him/her by mail by Société Générale Securities Services. This password may be re-sent to the shareholder by clicking "Get your codes" on the website's opening page. The shareholder must then click "Reply" from the General Meeting's tool bar on the website's opening page and click "Participate". Then the shareholder will be re-directed automatically to the voting system.

The holder of bearer shares will connect with his/her usual codes on the financial intermediary's web portal in order to access the VOTACCESS system and follow the on-screen instructions.

The shareholder having voted by post or sent a proxy or requested for his/her certificate may not be able to choose another way of attending the General Meeting.

2