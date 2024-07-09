By Ian Walker

Dassault Systemes cut its full-year revenue guidance after saying that revenue for the second quarter missed its forecast due to customer caution given the geopolitical environment.

The French software maker said that second-quarter revenue is expected to be 1.495 billion euros ($1.62 billion), compared with company guidance of EUR1.525 billion to EUR1.555 billion.

It said that revenue is EUR30 million lower than expectations due to transaction delays.

However, diluted earnings per share was in line with guidance at EUR0.30. The company had guided for second quarter EPS of EUR0.30 to EUR0.31.

Dassault Systemes expects revenue for the year to grow in the range of 6% to 8%, down from previous guidance of 8% to 10%, and for diluted EPS to rise 8% to 11% compared with 10% to 12%.

Chief Executive Pascal Daloz said that despite the delays in orders, all deals are still expected to be booked in future quarters.

"However, we anticipate that a certain volatility in customers' decision-making will continue and consequently believe it is prudent to reflect this in our full year outlook," he said.

The company expects to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30 on July 25.

