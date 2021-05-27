Dassault Systèmes: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Vélizy-Villacoublay, May 27, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: on May 19, 2021

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

https://investor.3ds.com/index.php/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 19 May 2021 FR0000130650 27,536 181.1230 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 19 May 2021 FR0000130650 17,000 181.0926 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 19 May 2021 FR0000130650 5,464 180.9452 TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:

Investor Relations

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+33 1 61 62 69 24





