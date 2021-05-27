Log in
    DSY   FR0000130650

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE

(DSY)
05/27 09:41:01 am
187.75 EUR   -1.13%
Dassault Systèmes: Disclosure of trading in own shares

05/27/2021 | 09:30am EDT
Vélizy-Villacoublay, May 27, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: on May 19, 2021

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/index.php/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8619 May 2021FR000013065027,536181.1230XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8619 May 2021FR000013065017,000181.0926DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8619 May 2021FR00001306505,464180.9452TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24


Attachment


