Dassault Systèmes : Half-year consolidated condensed financial statements as of June 30, 2022

RESPONSIBILITY 1.1 Person Responsible for the Half Year Financial Report Bernard Charlès, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. 1.2 Statement by the Person Responsible for the Half Year Financial Report Vélizy-Villacoublay, July 26, 2022 "I hereby declare that, to the best of my knowledge, the 2022 half-year condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the applicable generally accepted accounting standards and provide a true and fair view of the Company's financial position and results of operations and those of all companies included within the scope of consolidation, and that the half year activity report reflects a true view of important events which occurred during the first six months of the year and of their impact on the half year financial statements, of the principal transactions between related parties, as well as the main risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year." Bernard Charlès Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer 2

HALF YEAR ACTIVITY REPORT As used herein, "Dassault Systèmes", the "Company", the "Group" and "we" refers to Dassault Systèmes SE and all the companies included in the scope of consolidation. "Dassault Systèmes SE" refers only to the European parent company governed by French law of the Group. 2.1 Profile of Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company The purpose of Dassault Systèmes is to provide business and people with 3DEXPERIENCE universes to imagine sustainable innovations capable of harmonizing product, nature and life. Dassault Systèmes, the "3DEXPERIENCE Company", is a global leader in sustainable innovation providing a virtual experience platform that allows customers to create innovative products and services, and ultimately address the major challenges faced by the three main sectors of the economy: Manufacturing Industries, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Infrastructure & Cities. Since 1981, the software solutions of Dassault Systèmes transform the way products are designed, simulated, produced, marketed and used, leveraging the virtual world to improve the real world. Dassault Systèmes is a science based, innovation driven, business minded and long term oriented company. The Company's 21,000 employees all share this same ambition. This also translates into a high level of market confidence and trust among our 300,000 enterprise customers in more than 130 countries. We are a European company with a global presence and market reach. 2.2 Risk Factors The main risks and uncertainties to which the Group may be exposed during the remaining six months of fiscal year 2022 are presented in Section 1.9 "Risk Factors" of the Company's 2021 Universal registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF", the French Financial Markets Authority) on March 17, 2022 and also available on our website www.3ds.com, it being specified that certain information relating to foreign currency and interest rate risks mentioned in said Universal registration document are updated in Note 14 to the Condensed consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2022 "Derivatives and Currency and Interest Rate Risk Management", under Chapter 3 of this Half Year Report "Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the Half Year ended June 30, 2022". 2.3 Financial Performance Review The executive overview in paragraph 2.3.1. "First Half 2022 Executive Overview" highlights selected aspects of our business during the first six months of 2022. Financial Information and definitions should be read together with our Condensed consolidated financial statements and the related notes included in chapter 3 of this Half Year Report "Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the Half Year ended June 30, 2022", prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting rules. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information is presented in IFRS. The supplemental non-IFRS financial information are subject to inherent limitations. They are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for IFRS measurements. In addition, Dassault Systèmes' non-IFRS supplementary financial data may not be comparable to other data also called "non-FRS" and used by other companies. A number of specific limitations relating to these measures are detailed in paragraph 2.3.2.2 "Supplemental Non- IFRS Financial Information". Non-FRS financial information definitions can be found in paragraph 2.3.2.2 "Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information". The reconciliation between this financial information and the IFRS framework can be found in paragraph 2.3.4 "IFRS − Non-IFRS Reconciliation". Unless otherwise indicated, variations in the following tables are related to current exchange rates. 3