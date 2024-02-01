Dassault Systèmes SE is the world leader in developing and marketing product life cycle management software. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - software (90.3%): product process optimization software and 3D design software for the following markets: general mechanical, automotive, aeronautics, consumer goods, electricity, and electronics, and factory design and naval construction. In addition, the group offers update and technical support services; - services (9.7%): technological consulting and training services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (13.7%), Germany (4%), Europe (7.3%), United States (55.5%), Americas (0.8%), Japan (7.5%) and Asia (11.2%).

Sector Software