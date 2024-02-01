Stock DSY DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
Dassault Systèmes SE

Equities

DSY

FR0014003TT8

Software

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:39:07 2024-02-01 am EST 		After market 12:29:35 pm
43.24 EUR -10.36% Intraday chart for Dassault Systèmes SE 43.33 +0.22%
05:28pm CAC40: -1%, 'flight to safety', rates fall -10 to 14Pts CF
11:22am CAC40: falls below 7,600 pts, Powell plays for time CF
Latest news about Dassault Systèmes SE

BMW: strategic partnership with Dassault Systèmes CF
Correction: Dassault Systèmes Enters Strategic Partnership to Develop Engineering Platform for BMW MT
Dassault Systèmes Enters Strategic Partnership to Develop Engineering Platform for BMW MT
Dassault Systèmes: 12% increase in full-year EPS CF
Dassault Systemes Upbeat on Fresh Growth After Matching 2023 Hopes DJ
Dassault Systemes Posts Rise in FY23 Attributable Net Income, Revenue MT
Dassault Systèmes: strategic partnership with BMW Group CF
Dassault Systemes sees 2024 revenue growth at 8%-10% RE
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy CF
Dassault Systèmes: share price rises, Deutsche Bank in support CF
CAC40: a timid decline after gloomy PMI figures CF
Dassault Systèmes: alliance with Dassault Aviation extended CF
Dassault Aviation and Dassault Systèmes Extend Collaboration to Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul in the Cloud CI
CAC40: zenith at 7582, US CPI in line, oil falls back CF
CAC40: new all-time high at 7,582 before US CPI CF
Société De Livraison Des Ouvrages Olympiques and Dassault Systèmes Use Simulation to Optimize Building Comfort CI
European shares rise as bond yields retreat; Siemens Energy jumps RE
European shares rise on healthcare boost, retreating bond yields RE
Invest Securities Trims Dassault Systèmes PT, Keeps Neutral Rating MT
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : Strong software revenue growth Alphavalue
French Stocks End Busy Day for Earnings in Green Despite Worldline Slump MT

Chart Dassault Systèmes SE

Chart Dassault Systèmes SE
Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE is the world leader in developing and marketing product life cycle management software. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - software (90.3%): product process optimization software and 3D design software for the following markets: general mechanical, automotive, aeronautics, consumer goods, electricity, and electronics, and factory design and naval construction. In addition, the group offers update and technical support services; - services (9.7%): technological consulting and training services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (13.7%), Germany (4%), Europe (7.3%), United States (55.5%), Americas (0.8%), Japan (7.5%) and Asia (11.2%).
Sector
Software
Calendar
01:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Dassault Systèmes SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
48.24 EUR
Average target price
45.6 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-5.47%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Software

1st Jan change Capi.
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE Stock Dassault Systèmes SE
-2.25% 68 850 M $
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Stock Microsoft Corporation
+7.49% 2954 B $
SYNOPSYS INC. Stock Synopsys Inc.
+4.48% 81 347 M $
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. Stock Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
+6.30% 78 479 M $
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION Stock Atlassian Corporation
+6.69% 64 455 M $
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stock Palantir Technologies Inc.
-5.68% 35 012 M $
THE TRADE DESK, INC. Stock The Trade Desk, Inc.
-6.19% 33 551 M $
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. Stock Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
+2.67% 28 049 M $
SPLUNK INC. Stock Splunk Inc.
+0.70% 25 849 M $
ROBLOX CORPORATION Stock Roblox Corporation
-14.44% 24 207 M $
Other Software
