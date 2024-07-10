DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : Invest Securities reduces its target

July 10, 2024 at 03:30 am EDT Share

Invest Securities reiterates its 'buy' opinion on Dassault Systèmes, with a price target reduced from 50 to 46 euros, the day after the company issued an earnings warning 'at a time when the company is under fire due to fears over Medidata, SolidWorks and FCF'.



In addition to the fact that the warning is limited, it is reassuring to note that it is not linked to the three factors mentioned above, but to a delay in investment decisions in the aerospace and defense sector", notes the analyst.



Management has gone out of its way to explain that this warning is cyclical", adds Invest Securities, for whom "although short-term momentum is weak, the stock is trading at very attractive levels from a medium- to long-term perspective".



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.