Dassault Systèmes SE is the world leader in developing and marketing product life cycle management software. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - software (90.1%): product process optimization software and 3D design software for the following markets: general mechanical, automotive, aeronautics, consumer goods, electricity, and electronics, and factory design and naval construction. In addition, the group offers update and technical support services; - services (9.9%): technological consulting and training services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.1%), Germany (4.3%), Europe (10%), the United States (51.7%), Americas (0.9%), Japan (6.6%) and Asia (11.4%).

Sector Software