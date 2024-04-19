Stock DSY DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:36:48 2024-04-19 am EDT
38.1 EUR -0.86%
09:14pm DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : Minor change to our valuation Alphavalue
Apr. 10 Exclusive-Deutsche Telekom, Airbus slam plan allowing Big Tech access to EU cloud data RE
CAC40: down sharply despite a historic morning CF
Deutsche Bank Keeps Dassault Systemes at Buy, Lowers PT MT
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : Deutsche Bank reduces its target price CF
Dassault Systèmes: share price falls, Deutsche reduces target CF
Thales: launches a new Cryptobox offering CF
Veolia: launches Terra Academia school in Arras CF
JCDecaux: joins the Software Republic CF
Embraer Selects Dassault Systèmes? Simulation Technology to Support Quieter eVTOL Aircraft Development for Eve Air Mobility CI
CAC40: a string of records, breaks through 8100 points, CF
CAC40: euphoria in Europe, hesitation at WStreet, barrel at $84 CF
CAC40: record after record, as do E-Stoxx50 and BTC CF
CAC40: continues to rise despite US inflation CF
Dassault Systemes to Lift Dividend DJ
CAC40: fragile gains in sight at opening CF
Dassault Systèmes: dividend set for 2023 CF
Dassault Systèmes Partners with Switzerland's CDR-Life to Boost Development of Cancer Therapies MT
Dassault Systemes and CDR-Life Collaborate to Accelerate Scientific Innovation for Cancer Therapies CI
Transcript : Dassault Systèmes SE Presents at Morgan Stanley?s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2024, Mar-05-2024 12:35 PM
CAC40: down slightly, digests numerous statistics CF
Dassault Systèmes SE Showcases the Latest Portfolio Advancements of Its Mining Flagship Brand GEOVIA CI
New Dassault Systemes Virtual Twin Experience Helps Protect Vulnerable Patients and Educate Caregivers at Saint-Louis Hospital AP-HP in Paris CI
Ansys beats fourth-quarter estimates on robust software demand RE

Dassault Systèmes SE is the world leader in developing and marketing product life cycle management software. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - software (90.1%): product process optimization software and 3D design software for the following markets: general mechanical, automotive, aeronautics, consumer goods, electricity, and electronics, and factory design and naval construction. In addition, the group offers update and technical support services; - services (9.9%): technological consulting and training services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.1%), Germany (4.3%), Europe (10%), the United States (51.7%), Americas (0.9%), Japan (6.6%) and Asia (11.4%).
Software
2024-04-25 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
1st Jan change Capi.
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE Stock Dassault Systèmes SE
-13.87% 53.9B
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Stock Microsoft Corporation
+6.28% 3,004B
SYNOPSYS INC. Stock Synopsys Inc.
-0.87% 79.28B
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. Stock Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
+3.02% 77.94B
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION Stock Atlassian Corporation
-19.78% 50.22B
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stock Palantir Technologies Inc.
+19.39% 46.76B
THE TRADE DESK, INC. Stock The Trade Desk, Inc.
+7.49% 39.49B
SEA LIMITED Stock Sea Limited
+36.27% 31.91B
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. Stock Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
-12.81% 23.99B
ROBLOX CORPORATION Stock Roblox Corporation
-23.29% 22.74B
