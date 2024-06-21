DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : Oddo BHF reduces its target price

Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Dassault Systèmes shares, with a price target reduced from 52 to 46 euros.



Despite the fears expressed by some investors/analysts and the continued fall in the share price since Q1 results, we feel that Q2 results should not produce any major surprises", the analyst believes.



According to Oddo BHF, the 2024 guidance seems achievable, 'but the top end of the range is challenging'.



In addition to this preview, we are slightly lowering our guidance for 2024 towards the lower end of the guidance range in terms of topline. This translates into a 1.5% downward revision of our operating income and EPS forecasts for 2024 and 2025", concludes the broker.





